How to claim LoL Worlds 2024 drops

The 2024 League of Legends World Championships will have multiple drops available for viewers who tune in at various stages of the tournament. Here’s how you can get these in-game items while watching the pinnacle of professional LoL.

Riot Games is giving players the ability to claim drops from watching another one of its major esports tournaments. The developer often gives out in-game cosmetics to its esports viewers over Twitch and other avenues, and did it most recently with its Valorant Champions 2024 tournament.

For its League of Legends World Championship, Riot is offering more cosmetics for LoL compared to Valorant across the tournament’s three stages. However, claiming drops from Valorant broadcasts and League shows are slightly different as Twitch is not the preferred platform.

Here’s how you can get free loot for watching the LoL Worlds broadcast.

How to get drops while watching LoL Worlds 2024

Riot Games The cosmetics LoL Worlds watchers can earn.

To be eligible to earn LoL Worlds drops, you will have to watch the event on the LoL Esports website while logged into your Riot account on the page. To login to your account, navigate to the “Login” button in the right-hand corner of the website and enter your credentials when prompted.

The schedule for the event and each match is displayed on the front page of the website. All you need to do to watch is click on the live match. To earn drops, you will need to watch the action for a short time, usually 30 minutes to an hour, during specific days of the event.

Drops will be available during these periods:

Opening Day of Play-Ins (September 25)

Swiss Stage Week 1 (October 3-7)

Swiss Stage Week 2 (October 10-13)

Quarterfinals start (October 17)

Semifinals start (October 26)

Finals Opening Ceremony (November 2)

Trophy Lift Ceremony (November 2)

Viewers will also be able to receive an Esports 2024 Capsule full of cosmetics for every Pentakill, Dragon steal, and Baron steal that happens while watching the tournament. Quadra kills will also be added to this list for the Grand Final broadcast.

The specific cosmetics up for grabs during the tournament are listed below:

Opening Day of Play-Ins: hehe Okay Emote (Tristana)

Swiss Week 1: We Chillin Poro Icon

Swiss Week 2: I’ll Be Leaving Emote (Teemo)

Quarterfinals start: oH yEaH? Emote (Anivia)

Semifinals start: Prestige Juicy Emote (Gangplank Legacy)

Finals Opening Ceremony: 1 Fan Poro Icon

Trophy Lift Ceremony: Big Fan Poro Icon

Riot Games is going all out for the 2024 edition of LoL Worlds as these emotes are just some of the many items people can get in celebration of the tournament.