Shroud reveals his own FPS Spectre Divide: Closed Beta, platforms, everything we know

Shroud has revealed a new tactical FPS he has been working on with Mountaintop Studios named Spectre Divide, so here is everything we know about the game.

Shroud is a certified legend when it comes to FPS games, be it his time as a professional Counter-Strike player (and a brief stint as a VCT player) or his regular streams playing competitive shooters.

Over the past few years, he has voiced an interest in developing FPS games and even announced plans to be part of other game dev projects. On August 1, 2024, Shroud revealed he had been working on a tactical FPS game in secret for the past two years, and now, he’s letting fans in on the fun.

Article continues after ad

Titled Spectre Divide, it’s soon coming out into Closed Beta, so here is everything you need to know about the FPS title.

Spectre Divide has no official release date, however, it is slated to open its servers for a big playtest in the near future.

Article continues after ad

According to a blog post on the Spectre Divide website, the playtest (where players are being invited to stress test the game) is slated to begin on Saturday, August 3. It will run for eight hours, from 12 PM to 8 PM PT.

Article continues after ad

Is Spectre Divide free to play?

Yes, Spectre Divide will be a free-to-play game, and the subsequent playtests and Closed Beta will be free for players to access.

The game will be available on Steam and you can now put it on your wishlist or request early access.

Spectre Divide Platforms

Currently, Spectre Divide is only available to play on PC.

The devs have not announced any plans to bring it to consoles and it looks like it will be exclusive to PC for the foreseeable future.

Article continues after ad

Spectre Divide Closed Beta

Spectre Divide is planning to come out with a Closed Beta, however, before we get into the Beta the devs are planning on doing a “stress test weekend”.

On August 3 for eight hours from 12 PM to 8 PM PT, the devs will be letting playtesters into the game to stress test the game’s servers.

Article continues after ad

To join the stress test, players will need to add Spectre Divide to their Steam wishlist and click on the Request Access button on the game’s Steam page. If you were chosen, you’ll be able to download the game’s playtest.

Article continues after ad

Players were also able to join in on the playtest through a link from Shroud, but that has unsurprisingly already been closed as all 10,000 sign-ups have been filled.

There is currently no schedule for Spectre Divide’s Closed Beta.

Spectre Divide gameplay details

Spectre Divide is a 3v3 tactical shooter. Playing in your classic defusal mode, attackers will need to control a bomb site and plant, and defenders will need to defend bomb sites or retake them to defuse the bomb.

Article continues after ad

The catch is that all players will have a Duality. A Duality is another body you can control, meaning you can place your Duality on one site and be at the other site so you can rotate fast. It also means you effectively have two lives.

Article continues after ad

Being a tactical shooter, the gunplay will be very important, as the devs describe it as having “true-to-crosshair” accuracy.

There will be characters you can choose from, each having their own unique abilities and utilities. There is also a shop you can buy weapons from at the start of every round.

Article continues after ad

Spectre Divide system requirements

Below you can find the PC system requirements for Spectre Divide:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia 1080 Ti or AMD RX 6700 XT

Nvidia 1080 Ti or AMD RX 6700 XT Storage: 20 GB SSD

20 GB SSD DirectX: Version 11

Currently, the devs have only listed the game’s minimum specs, but if your PC’s specs are anything better than this you should be able to run the game smoothly.

Who are Spectre Divide’s developers?

Spectre Divide is developed by Mountaintop Studios. The studio was co-founded by Nate Mitchell and Matt Hansen, both of them previously working at Oculus with the former co-founding it. The team has various developers from Respawn, Riot Games, Blizzard, and more.

Article continues after ad

Shroud, the veteran FPS pro player and streamer, was brought on as the game’s Lead Gameplay Advisor.

Article continues after ad

Currently, the studio is independent and has recently raised $30 million in funding from various investors. The studio announced angel investors such as Shroud, Tarik, iiTzTimmy Sacriel, and various other capital investors.