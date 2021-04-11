G2 Valorant pro zeek responds to toxicity accusations: "Stop being insecure" - Dexerto

Pro Valorant player Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt of G2 has called accusations he was being extremely toxic to another player and streamer during a Ranked match completely false.

Toxicity and online gaming, unfortunately, seem to go together like peanut butter and jelly. Basically if you have a pure PvP game like Valorant, folks are going to find a way to talk trash no matter what.

For most of us it’s as easy as putting the toxic player on mute and getting on with your life, but things become a bit different when you’re a top Valorant pro like zeek getting accused of piling on another player.

People of @riotgames @PlayVALORANT @G2esports we allow these behaviors to continue at professional levels, what do we expect to happen with the rest of the community?https://t.co/mV85SiZ76X — Horcus (@HorcusCSGO) April 11, 2021

On April 11, Valorant streamer Horcus posted a Tweet with a Google Doc detailing the “unsportsmanlike behavior” he claimed zeek displayed during a match where the two were on the same team.

In clips from Horcus the G2 pro can certainly be seen yelling at the streamer, and later on in another Ranked game, he did play against zeek and his G2 teammates Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks and Patryk ‘paTiTek’ Fabrowski, who he said were also getting in on the bullying.

After Horcus called zeek out on his behavior, the pro got on Twitter to defend himself, and replied he hadn’t “said a single insult” towards the streamer all game, and claimed that the Spanish streamer’s fans had started to raid his stream.

“Why don’t you show how your chat raided and harassed me after i LAUGH because you start arguing with a guy on round 2?” zeek tweeted. “Haven’t said a single insult towards you whole game. Stop being so insecure @HorcusCSGO.”

“Your viewers are ruining my day only because I got you in my game, and I don’t find what I was doing toxic at all,” the Polish pro continued. “Ur evidence from ascent game is literally s**t. ‘Shut up’ clip is obviously made for content, also because ur going HAM with a guy on ROUND 1 for two minutes only because he called u a baiter.”

It remains to be seen if G2 will take any kind of action over how zeek and his teammates were acting, especially considering his argument. Interactions just like this seem to happen in Valorant all the time, just ask anyone who plays. That being said though, Valorant pros are under the microscope much more than others so it remains to be seen what, if anything will happen.