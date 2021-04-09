Valorant patch 2.07 notes leaked: Astra, Raze & Viper changes - Dexerto

Valorant patch 2.07 has reportedly been leaked early. Astra is set to receive a nice quality of life buff, while Raze and Viper are having a few adjustments made to their kits. A host of bug fixes have also been shipped.

After the last big update in 2.06, Riot are toning it back for Valorant patch 2.07. Yoru and Viper have landed on their feet somewhat, and now the devs focus is turning towards new release Astra, as well as the upcoming Episode 2: Act 3.

Details of the upcoming Valorant patch 2.07, not actually set to release until April 13, have been leaked early online thanks to data miner ‘Floxayyy’.

Here’s what we know so far.

What’s coming in Valorant patch 2.07?

Astra buff powers up her Gravity Well

The biggest change coming in Valorant patch 2.07 is a nice add-on to Astra’s Gravity Well. You can now use it to drag players off the spike to stop the defuse. While this seems like a logical mechanic, it didn’t work like that on her release.

“We think this update can create some interesting interactions post plant where enemies try to bait out the Gravity Well and play around its cooldown,” Riot said.

Raze & Viper get neat quality of life changes

Raze and Viper are also on Riot’s changelist for Valorant patch 2.07.

Raze is getting an audio cue added to her blast packs “similar to Jett’s Tailwind” so it’s easier to track her movement. Her VFX’s are also getting updated so they are less cluttered and easier to see through.

Viper mains will also be happy to hear a bug with her Decay mechanic has been fixed, which didn’t deliver the full damage to enemies even if their armor was depleted.

On top of these two changes, a Yoru bug which allowed him to plant the spike off-site using a Dimensional Shift-Gatecrash combo has also been removed. Cypher, Killjoy, and Skye have also had some bugs squashed.

You can find the full Valorant patch 2.07 notes below, courtesy of floxayyy. If things change between now and launch day on April 13, we will let you know.

Leaked Valorant patch 2.07 notes

Agent Updates

Astra

Gravity Well

Now pulls Agents that are defusing the Spike

If they are pulled out of defuse range, the defuse will be interrupted

Raze

Audio cues added to indicate when she’s boosted in the air from Blast Pack

Explosion and Showstopper launching VFX updated so they are less obscuring and clear out of the play space faster

Viper

Fixed a bug when calculating if damage taken while decayed should be lethal for players with armor. Most notably, this was causing Marshal shots when the target was decayed 50 to reduce the enemy to 1 HP instead of killing them.



Quality of Life

Improved feel of ping wheel selection tool; this should now feel more predictable to use

Cypher Tripwires now display to Observers with associated team color

Bugs

Agents

Yoru can no longer plant the Spike after using Gatecrash while his Dimensional Shift is active

Fixed an unintended dome in the sky that Astra saw if she came out of Astral form while Omen is ulting

Fixed a bug where placing Killjoy’s turret next to Sage’s Barrier Orb would sometimes break it

Cypher can no longer place Spycam in Cyber Cage projectiles

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s disabled Alarmbots would chase far away targets that ran by them when it was re-enabled.

Fixed issue where Skye’s Guiding Light appeared to go underground when thrown directly down.

Competitive

Fixed various localization issues with the server selector and the promotion screen

Fixed a bug that was causing the Match History filter to function incorrectly

Social

Fixed a bug where players would have to restart client to rid themselves of their competitive queue restriction after their restriction ended

Fixed a bug where some players were not penalized for being AFK after a match ended during remakes

Fixed a bug where players using a Russian keyboard were having issues with party push to talk

Fixed a bug where players who swapped to Thai keyboard had their voice chat settings reset

Spectator