Crashies on Envy's VCT Masters chances: "Sentinels are the strongest team besides us" - Dexerto

Only six teams remain in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Stage 1, with top-seeded Team Envy banking on a lower bracket run to the cup. If Austin ‘crashies’ Roberts is to capture glory in Masters, then the “strongest” teams will have to face off: Sentinels vs Envy.

Going into the final Masters weekend, Sentinels are going toe-to-toe with an explosive FaZe Clan side. Meanwhile in the lower bracket, Team Envy will play against Luminosity Gaming in hopes to advance against the winners of 100 Thieves vs Gen.G.

While Sentinels still have at the winners side of Grand Finals, Envy are gonna have to play through the gauntlet to reach the big stage – something the 23-year-old is looking forward to pulling off.

Advertisement

“I would say Sentinels,” crashies told Dexerto, talking about the team he most wants to play in Masters. The anticipation for this match up has only increased with the pickup of Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo.

“It could be a bigger matchup now [with TenZ]. We don’t know what to expect from that. So it’ll be fun to see that, so I hope to see Sentinels. They are the strongest team besides us in this.”

Firepower in Sentinels vs Envy

When TenZ was transferred to the Sentinels following Sinatraa’s suspension, conversations revolved around how the move helped the team, rather than hinder.

Backed by Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims, Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin, and Michael ‘daps’ Gulino under Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan’s tactics, Sentinels have a dangerous lineup to contend with. But if Envy get the chance to play against them, crashies won’t pay much attention to that.

Advertisement

“That’s what’s really good about our team: We’re pretty confident no matter what the map, no matter what the team,” he said.

At the time, he was talking about mentally resetting from a 13-5 thrashing at the hands of Gen.G in game 2 of the Masters opening game.

After winning that series, they promptly lost to FaZe Clan 2-0 in their next match to land them in the lowers. Admittedly, the former T1 player thought “it should be a free ride to the Finals” from their side of the upper bracket, but Envy has a lineup crashies thinks can still make it to the end.

Advertisement

“Me and food are known for being a duo. But people don’t see food and kaboose doing a lot together as a double duelist,” he said. “They make a lot of room for me, FNS, mummAy.”

When food and crashies came over from T1 to Envy as a pair, there was a ton of fanfare. But the team’s loaded in every position, and that’s got crashies hyped.

“I think kaboose should get a lot more credit than he does,” he added.

“He makes so much space for the team. It allows me to win the clutch rounds or get the trade kills.

Advertisement

“I feel so bad for mummAy because we put him on Omen-Op, which no other team does. I think he deserves a lot of credit cause he’ll do whatever it takes to make the team win. And FNS is our IGL, [and] already a ‘goated’ name.”

There’s still a few matches before crashies can get his Sentinels vs Envy match. But, on paper, it would be one of the most hotly contested matches in the event.

Envy are set to play LG in Day 5 of the VCT Masters on March 19 at 2:30 PM PST / 5:30 PM PST / 10:30 PM BST.