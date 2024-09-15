Valorant legend Sacy retires as Sentinels roster lies in shambles

Just a day after TenZ announced his retirement, Sacy made it official that he’s bowing out of competitive Valorant as well. Sentinels had one of the best rosters in the VCT, and now they’ll have to rebuild.

Sentinels was one of the best teams in the world in 2024, with them having an impressive showing at multiple international events, a high level of domestic success, and a clutch factor most teams couldn’t match.

Now, just a day after TenZ announced his retirement, Sacy has decided to retire as well. Two of Valorant’s greatest players of all time have stepped away back-to-back, leaving Sentinels’ roster in shambles.

Sacy didn’t give nearly as much detail as TenZ as far as what he’d be up to next, however. Though he could surely do well as a content creator, he hasn’t made it clear whether or not he plans to stick with Valorant just yet.

“Now I’ve made the tough decision to stop playing. I’m retiring officially. It’s a tough one, but I think it’s the right choice now. For me, for my family. You guys know me as Sacy, I’ve know myself as Sacy as well since I was 13 years old. But now, I think it’s time to know about Gustavo.” the Valorant star said in closing.

Though Sacy’s been a top-tier contender in Valorant since the birth of its competitive scene in 2020, his Valorant Champions 2022 win with LOUD is what cemented him as a legend.

And, though he had a rocky start on Sentinels, he stuck with the team, bested LOUD domestically in 2024, and won Masters Madrid with the team. What’s more, they almost won Valorant Champions 2024 despite a rough showing in the regular season.

With both TenZ and Sacy knowing they would step away after that season, at least they did their best to make their last ride with Sentinels one for the history books.

With him and TenZ retiring at what seemed to be the height of their careers, fans have been left wondering who will pick up the mantle for one of the Americas’ strongest and most loved organizations.

It isn’t yet clear which players will be joining Sentinels to try and rebuild the team.