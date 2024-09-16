TenZ open to pro Valorant comeback, but fans shouldn’t hold their breath

TenZ isn’t completely ruling out a return to pro Valorant, saying it may not be as far away as people think, but fans shouldn’t be holding their breath for an imminent comeback.

Sentinels fans have been on a rollercoaster of emotions as Tyson “TenZ” Ngo and Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi both announced their retirements back to back on September 14 and September 15 respectively, leaving the roster with two spots to fill in the off-season rostermania.

In Tenz’s first post-announcement stream, he went on to discuss his retirement, saying he may be retired right now but that in the near future, we may be seeing him on the big stage again.

“I did say, I am retired currently but just let it be known that maybe one day… I might come back for a short period of time,” he said.

In his initial announcement video, TenZ explained how he wasn’t completely ruling out being a sub for Sentinels but was taking a complete step back from competitive play in a starting role.

“I don’t think it’ll be soon, but it might not be as far away as people think,” he teased of a potential future comeback. “I want some of that hope out there for people that do like seeing me compete. Who knows.”

He reminded his viewers of 2022’s LCQ when Sentinels briefly signed shroud to play on their roster, even though he was fully retired (and still remains retired).

Liu YiCun/Riot Games TenZ’s last professional event was at Valorant Champions 2024.

“If [Sentinels] ever needed an emergency sub, then they might know someone,” TenZ teased.

Currently Sentinels has Rahul “curry” Nemani as their sixth man, so the only scenario we may be seeing a TenZ emergency sub is if things truly go south for the team. However unlikely, there’s certainly still a chance.

For all we know, we could be seeing TenZ form a different team to play in Premier, or perhaps play in some community tournaments in the future, but the prospect of seeing him on a VCT stage properly isn’t something fans should expect.

