TSM announce new all-women Valorant team - Dexerto

Team SoloMid, also known as TSM, have officially announced their second Valorant roster — an all-women team that will compete first in the VCT Game Changers Series I open qualifiers.

Helmed by a veteran Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro in Catherine ‘CAth’ Leroux, TSM’s newest Valorant team is the latest roster to be composed entirely of women. Following the announcements of Cloud9 White and CLG Red’s all-women rosters, TSM’s new team is the next squad to join the professional scene.

In a press release, TSM CEO Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh explained that “this team represents the core values of TSM” and, given the talents and experience of the roster, has “huge potential.”

CAth, a CS:GO pro from 2014 to 2019, also put out a statement about her return to the competitive scene on a new title: “My competitive drive never left, and I’m looking forward to competing again under the TSM banner.”

As shared in an announcement video, TSM’s new roster is comprised of five women with varying degrees of experience — but all with a strong footing in Valorant.

TSM’s all-women Valorant roster

Catherine ‘ CAth ’ Leroux

Mirna ‘ athxna ’ Noureldin

Katherine ‘ LunarKats ’ So

Zoe

mleQT

The team will first compete in the VCT Game Changers Series I open qualifiers, a series of competitions dedicated to promoting minorities and marginalized communities within Riot Games’ FPS title.