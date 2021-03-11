The secret weapon that turned FaZe into Valorant's dark horse - Dexerto

Valorant Champions Tour pits the best with the best, but as Stage 1 Masters looms large, one team is surprising everyone – FaZe.

For many fans and pundits, FaZe Clan is none other than a middle-of-the-pack team. Now, however, they’ve ended up being primed to compete with NA’s top dogs heading into Valorant Champions Tour’s Stage 1 Masters.

Their meteoric rise came in back Challengers 3, destroying the likes of 100T, Luminosity, NRG, and T1 on their journey to the crown. Andrej ‘babybay’ Francisty and the team stepped up when it mattered most, and with the leadership of team captain Corey ‘corey’ Nigra, they’re beginning to resemble a serious force.

Initially considered to be a team that was unable to break into the upper echelons of North American Valorant, their skill, however, was never questioned. Despite this, their knack for being able to strategize around their opposite number was something that couldn’t quite be mounted.

With Trippy joining the fray as coach, however, he’s shaped FaZe to channel the team’s aggression into a methodical, stifling style of play for their opponents. With some of the best raw talent in the game, the team will undoubtedly continue to make waves going forward.

As the prospect of this team taking on Sentinels grows more likely, it’s surely set to be an exciting ride for both the team and fans everywhere. Was their Challengers 3 performance a flash in the pan, or might they just be the Masters favorites?

