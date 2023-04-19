BBL Esports overhauls Valorant roster & coaches amid winless VCT EMEA slump

BBL Esports is making changes to its Valorant roster and staff as the Turkish team sits in last place in the VCT EMEA league with zero wins to its name.

BBL Esports have not had a successful 2023 season so far as the squad is 0-5 in VCT competition across the VCT EMEA league and VCT LOCK//IN. Presumably because of the Valorant team’s poor performance, BBL has announced changes to its coaching staff and roster.

Arda ‘Epic’ Yıldız will step in as the head coach of the squad over Berke ‘Vlad’ Kantürk who was previously in the booth for the team. BBL also announced that Hüseyin ‘aimDLL’ Kabişteke, who has not played for the team since August 2022, will make the journey to Berlin to presumably try to fit into the starting roster.

aimDLL has primarily played Sentinels for BBL and his previous teams, so he could replace the squad’s IGL İbrahim ‘SouhcNi’ Sağır, or the squad could shuffle their roles around as SouhcNi has picked up Initiator duties on some maps.

BBL Esports Valorant roster changes come after disappointing start

BBL currently sits in last place on the VCT EMEA ladder as the only winless team in the league. The squad has gone up against two European powerhouses in NAVI and Fnatic, but have also had matches in which they should have had a higher chance of winning like Karmine Corp and Giants.

The team has five more matches left to earn a record over .500 and potentially qualify for the playoffs. While no one has locked in playoff qualification or disqualification, those inevitabilities are fast approaching as the single round-robin enters its final weeks.

BBL Esports will debut its new head coach and potentially a new starting lineup in Week 4 as the team is set to face off against Team Vitality, who are 3-1 currently, on April 21.