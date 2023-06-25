All VCT and Valorant Champions winners in history

Valorant has seen multiple stars and exciting international tournaments come out of its esports circuit since it was released. The game has grown older and crowned multiple international tournament winners. Here are all the champions over the years.

International Valorant Champions Tour tournaments are the pinnacle of the esport. Teams are always gunning to make VCT Masters or Valorant Champions every year to cement their legacy against international opponents, win prize money and take home a trophy.

Valorant esports is still in its infancy compared to other top-tier competitive titles, like CS:GO and League of Legends. However, multiple different teams have already managed to win international titles in the esport’s short life span as Riot Games has already hosted a number of events across the world.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Fnatic lifting the VCT LOCK//IN trophy.

Valorant esports has gone through some changes due to the maturation of the competitive circuit and the introduction of its partnered leagues. Generally, teams have three chances to lift an international trophy within a calendar year, with two VCT Masters events and Valorant Champions to end the season.

Still, only one team has managed to win more than one international trophy. Fnatic made Valorant history in 2023 after winning VCT LOCK//IN and VCT Masters Tokyo in back-to-back events. And they will be looking to make it three in a row at Valorant Champions 2023 in August.

All VCT and Valorant Champions winners

Year Tournament Team Roster 2021 VCT Masters Reykjavík Sentinels ShahZaM, SicK, zombs, dapr, TenZ 2021 VCT Masters Berlin Gambit Esports d3ffo, Chronicle, nAts, Redgar, Sheydos 2021 Valorant Champions 2021 Acend BONECOLD, cNed, Kiles, starxo, zeek 2022 VCT Masters Reykjavík OpTic Gaming FNS, Victor, crashies, yay, Marved 2022 VCT Masters Copenhagen FunPlus Phoenix ANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, SUYGETSU, ardiis 2022 Valorant Champions 2022 LOUD pANcada, Sacy, Saadhak, aspas, Less 2023 VCT LOCK//IN Fnatic Boaster, Derke, Alfajer, Leo, Chronicle 2023 VCT Masters Tokyo Fnatic Boaster, Derke, Alfajer, Leo, Chronicle 2023 Valorant Champions TBD TBD

VCT and Valorant Champions winners by number of trophies

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games This Russian player has made the grand final of every international Valorant tournament he has attended.

Fnatic star Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov holds the record for most international trophies won with three. In June 2023, he lifted the VCT Masters Tokyo trophy, adding it to the VCT 2021 Masters Berlin (with Gambit) and the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 successes.

Chronicle’s Fnatic teammates are the only other players in the Valorant scene who have managed to win more than one international trophy.