VCT Masters Madrid: Schedule, format, tickets, teams & more

The 2024 Valorant esports season will start with a kickoff tournament in all four international leagues with the top two teams from each qualifying for the first international event of the year, Masters Madrid. Here is all the info we know so far about VCT Masters Madrid.

The 2023 season ended with a bang as Evil Geniuses took home the Valorant Champions trophy and capped off a year of great international tournaments. Riot Games has made some big changes since the 2023 circuit ended, adding in VCT China and tweaking the international leagues’ schedules slightly.

One of the bigger changes was making each league have a kickoff tournament that will feed into the first Masters event of the year, Masters Madrid. The major event of 2024 is scheduled to start in March and will feature two teams from all four regions.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games The VCT Masters Tokyo trophy.

Below is everything we know so far about the VCT Masters Madrid tournament including where to watch, format, schedule, and ticket sales.

VCT Masters Madrid: Stream

The Masters Madrid tournament will be streamed on the Valorant Esports Twitch and YouTube. We’ve embedded the Twitch stream below for your convenience.

VCT Masters Madrid: Schedule

The tournament will run from March 12-24. This event will feature a Swiss Stage and a double-elimination bracket. The broadcast days, and what specific stage of the tournament will be played on certain match days are listed below:

March 14: Swiss Stage

March 15: Swiss Stage

March 16: Swiss Stage

March 17: Swiss Stage

March 18: Swiss Stage

March 19: No Matches

March 20: No Matches

March 21: Bracket Stage

March 22: Upper Bracket Finals and Lower Bracket Semifinals

March 23: Lower Bracket Finals

March 24: Grand Finals

The broadcast will start each day at approximately 4 p.m. GMT.

VCT Masters Madrid: Tickets

Tickets for the Madrid tournament go on sale on January 12 on Ticketmaster. The entire tournament will take place in the Madrid Arena in Spain. Tickers for the early stages of Masters Madrid are cheaper and there are two tiers of tickets for almost every match day.

This is how the ticket prices for the Valorant esports event break down:

March 14, 18, 21 Tier 1: €36.30

March 15, 16, 17 Tier 1: €48.40 Tier 2: €36.30 Limited View: €24.20

Finals Stage: Match 22, 23, 24 Premium Tier: €84.70 Tier 1: €76.53 Tier 2: €62.62 Tier 3: €48.70 Limited View: €34.78



Attendees must be 16 years old or older, according to Riot Games. If you can’t afford to go, however, the event’s livestream will still be completely free.

VCT Masters Madrid: Format

Masters Madrid will debut a new format for the early stage of the tournament, a Swiss format. The format was introduced to Riot’s other major esports title, League of Legends, in 2023.

The Swiss format will see teams playing other squads with the same record. This will go on until, presumably, two teams are disqualified from the tournament. The matches are expected to be best-of-three series, but nothing has been confirmed.

Riot Games has yet to reveal details about the bracket stage, or how many of the eight teams will move on to that portion of the tournament.

VCT Masters Madrid: Teams

Teams will qualify for the tournament via their VCT international league’s kickoff tournament. All four leagues are starting their events in late February.

Every team, and their rosters, that qualify for the Masters event will be listed below.