Top 20 Valorant players with most kills in VCT tournaments
The Valorant Champions Tour has been running for three years at this point and has seen many players step onto the international stage and showcase their skills. Here is a list of the 20 Valorant players that have compiled the most kills at the international level.
There have been nine VCT international tournaments since Riot began hosting LAN tournaments in Valorant esports, with only a select few having trophies to their name.
Across all nine tournaments, some have stood out as incredible players capable of putting up outstanding fragging numbers.
Dexerto has compiled a list of the 20 players who have racked up the most kills in VCT history. The tournaments included are all VCT Masters and Valorant Champions events, as well as VCT LOCK//IN 2023.
Valorant players with the most kills at VCT events – Updated August 15
|Player
|Kills
|Victor
|1,655
|yay
|1,653
|crashies
|1,618
|Derke
|1,497
|BuZz
|1,477
|MaKo
|1,375
|FNS
|1,334
|Rb
|1,323
|stax
|1,300
|Marved
|1,277
|ardiis
|1,277
|Boaster
|1,101
|aspas
|1,076
|Saadhak
|1,019
|Less
|1,009
|Shao
|993
|Zyppan
|990
|Chronicle
|978
|Zest
|974
|f0rsakeN
|935
None of these names should come as a surprise to Valorant fans as they should recognize these players from their deep runs and championship-winning moments from the past three years.
Players with the fewest tournament appearances who still made the top 20 include Marved, ardiis, Shao, Zyppan, and Chronicle. They have played in only five international events and have still managed to put up enough frags to make the list.
Those who lead in terms of appearances, like NRG Esports’ core three and DRX’s entire lineup, are all solidly in the top 20, and should stay there for a while, barring them missing any events in the future.
yay has also managed to keep his place in the top five despite missing two VCT tournaments in 2023. The former Cloud9 player had until recently the highest number of frags at the international level, and he still holds the highest average number of kills per tournament at 275.5.
This list will be updated as more VCT events are held and players continue to rack up kills.