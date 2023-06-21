Fnatic star Chronicle extends insane flawless record at VCT Masters Tokyo

Chronicle has kept his flawless record of grand final appearances at international Valorant events after Fnatic beat EG at VCT Masters Tokyo.

Fnatic clinched the first spot in VCT Masters Tokyo’s 21 June grand final after moving past Evil Geniuses 2-1 in a hard-fought upper bracket final series.

Sunday’s match will be Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov’s fourth grand final at an international Valorant event, the most of any player in the scene. He has reached the grand final of every international tournament he has attended, a record that goes back to VCT 2021 Stage 3 Masters Berlin, which he won with Gambit.

Article continues after ad

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Chronicle with Gambit in 2021

Later that year, Gambit came out on the losing end of a five-map series against Acend at Valorant Champions.

Many expected Gambit to remain a dominant side in 2022, but the war in Ukraine derailed the team’s progress. With Riot Games imposing restrictions on Russian organizations, the team had to play under the neutral name ‘M3 Champions’. In August, Gambit released the players from their contracts, with Chronicle joining Fnatic later that year.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the team’s first appearance with the new roster, which also featured former Guild member Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson, Fnatic won VCT LOCK//IN, beating LOUD in the grand final.

Article continues after ad

Chronicle’s international record:

VCT 2021 Stage 3 Masters Berlin (Gambit) – 1st place

Valorant Champions 2021 (Gambit) – 2nd place

VCT LOCK//IN (Fnatic) – 1st place

VCT Masters Tokyo (Fnatic) – TBD

Chronicle, who is currently seventh on the list of Valorant’s top prize winners with over $130,000 in career earnings, will be looking to win his third international title on Sunday as Fnatic take on the winner of the match between Evil Geniuses and Paper Rex in a best-of-five grand final.

The Russian player is joint-second on the tournament’s list of highest-rated players with a 1.29 VLR rating, only behind his teammate Emir ‘Alfajer’ Beder (1.30).