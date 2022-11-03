All League of Legends Worlds winners

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

League of Legends has had its fair share of Worlds winners over the years as regions have risen and fallen and dynasties have been established. The League of Legends World Championships is one of the most important events in the calendar year of esports and the winner of each season can be found below.

The tournament has seen different formats throughout the years and started out as a smaller event with only a few teams in attendance. Now, Worlds is considered one of the crown jewel events of the esports calendar, drawing millions of viewers every year.

The tournament is arguably how Riot Games launched itself into the giant that it is today, thanks to the event selling out stadiums and drawing mainstream media attention wherever it is held.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games The 2019 League of Legends Worlds stage in Spain.

Traditionally, the event has been dominated by South Korean teams and players, but China has risen in recent years with a few titles of its own. North America and other small regions have yet to earn a world title, while Europe claimed the first trophy, all the way back in 2011.

In addition to bragging rights and a hefty payout, the winners of the Worlds events also get the honor of being immortalized in-game with their own commemorative Worlds Skins.

League of Legends Worlds winners by year

Year Team Roster 2011 Fnatic xPeke, Cyanide, Shushei, LamiaZealot, Mellisan 2012 Taipei Assassins Stanley, lilballz, Toyz, Bebe, MiSTakE 2013 SK Telecom T1 Impact, Bengi, Faker, Piglet, PoohManDu 2014 Samsung White Looper, Dandy, PawN, imp, Mata 2015 Sk Telecom T1 MaRin, Bengi, Faker, Easyhoon, Bang, Wolf 2016 Sk Telecom T1 Duke, Bengi, Blank, Faker, Bang, Wolf 2017 Samsung Galaxy CuVee, Ambition, Haru, Crown, Ruler 2018 Invictus Gaming Duke, TheShy, Ning, Rookie, JakeyLove, Baolan 2019 FunPlus Phoenix GimGoon, Tian, Doinb, Lwx, Crisp 2020 DAMWON Nuguri, Canyon, ShowMaker, Ghost, BeryL 2021 Edward Gaming Flandre, JieJie, Scout, Viper, Meiko

League of Legends Worlds winners by number of trophies

Michal Konkol/Riot Games The League of Legends Worlds trophy has also changed throughout the years.

While the World Championship has been around for almost a decade, the number of players who are repeat winners is small and only includes an elite few, mostly from the same team. The only exception is Lee “Duke” Ho-seong, who won world titles with two different organizations.

Number of World titles Players 3 Faker, Bengi 2 Bang, Wolf, Duke 1 Impact, xPeke, Cyanide, Shushei, LamiaZealot, Mellisan, Stanley, lilballz, Toyz, Bebe, MiSTakE, Piglet, PoohManDu, Looper, Dandy, PawN, imp, Mata, MaRin, Easyhoon, CuVee, Ambition, Haru, Crown, Ruler, TheShy, Ning, Rookie, JakeyLove, Baolan, GimGoon, Tian, Doinb, Lwx, Crisp, Nuguri, Canyon, ShowMaker, Ghost, BeryL, Flandre, JieJie, Scout, Viper, Meiko

League of Legends Worlds winners by country

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Fans from across the globe have come to watch players duke it out in LoL.

The tournament has largely been dominated by South Korea. Even the three Chinese teams that have won the trophy, Invictus Gaming, FunPlus Phoenix and EDward Gaming, all had Korean talent on their rosters. Worth noting is that, without 2011 winners Fnatic, only four countries would make this list.

Country Players South Korea Impact, Bengi, Faker, Piglet, PoohManDu, Looper, Dandy, PawN, imp, Mata, MaRin, Easyhoon, Bang, Wolf, Duke, Blank, CuVee, Ambition, Haru, Crown, Ruler, TheShy, Rookie, GimGoon, Doinb, Nuguri, Canyon, ShowMaker, Ghost, BeryL, Scout, Viper China Flandre, JieJie, Meiko, Tian, Lwx, Crisp, Ning, JakeyLove, Baolan Taiwan Stanley, lilballz, Bebe, MiSTakE Hong Kong Toyz Germany LamiaZealot, Mellisan Poland Shushei Finland Cyanide Spain xPeke

This article will continue to be updated as more League of Legends World Championship winners are crowned.