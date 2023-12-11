Riot reveals Masters Madrid details and new format ahead of 2024 VCT season start

Riot Games has revealed some details about the first international Valorant Esports event of 2024, VCT Masters Madrid.

The 2023 season saw VCT competition head to Brazil, Japan, and the United States. For 2024, Riot Games previously announced that Valorant esports international events will be held in Spain and Shanghai.

Both events will be VCT Masters tournaments and will see the best teams from the four international VCT leagues go head to head. So far, fans only know a little about the events, like how teams will qualify and how many spots are up for grabs. Valorant Champions 2024 has not been announced at the time of writing and no information about the world championship has been reported so far.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In a 2023 VCT season round-up, Global Head of Valorant Esports Leo Faria revealed a little more information about Masters Madrid.

The first Valorant event in Spain will kick off on March 8. Teams will qualify for the event via their respective league’s kickoff tournaments. VCT Americas will start its tournament on February 16, followed by VCT Pacific on February 17, then VCT EMEA on the 20th, and VCT China on the 22nd.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Only two teams from each league will qualify for the tournament as there are only eight slots at the first Masters event of the year in 2024. This event will also see a “fresh new format” that will have a Swiss Stage that leads into a double-elimination format.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We’re obviously thrilled to bring a global event to Spain for the first time,” Faria said on social media.

The tournament will conclude on Match 24 and be held in the Madrid Arena, according to Faria. The venue has a maximum capacity of over 10,000 people and traditionally operates as a professional tennis and basketball court.