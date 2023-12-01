Valorant and Riot Games sweep Esports Awards after successful 2023

Valorant and Riot Games have swept the Esports Awards after a successful 2023, racking up seven trophies from players, orgs, and talents.

2023 was a big year for Riot. For one, it was the inaugural season of VCT’s Partnered system which although had its downs, had a lot of highs. And the same can be said for LoL Esports this year.

After a particularly successful year, many of Valorant’s and LoL’s players, orgs, and talents have reaped their rewards as the Esports Awards got swept by Riot’s titles.

Article continues after ad

On the night of the ceremony, Riot copped themselves three awards; Esports Content of the Year, Esports Publisher of the Year, and Esports Game of the Year for Valorant.

Article continues after ad

Several other Valorant personalities gained trophies, with Evil Geniuses’ Max “Demon1” Mazanov and Christine “Potter” Chi getting Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year and Esports Coach of the Year after their Champions win.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

As for further individual awards for Valorant personalities, Esports Desk Analyst of the Year went to VCT analyst Mimi “aEvilCat” Wermcrantz, who many Valorant fans may recognize from VCT Americas, Masters, and Champions throughout the past few years.

Article continues after ad

And when Valorant wasn’t in the spotlight, League was most likely there as well, with T1 representing LoL after a historic fourth Worlds win for the org and Faker. T1 took home Esports Team of the Year, and Faker, who had a legendary 2023, won Esports PC Player of the Year.

Article continues after ad

All counted up, that makes eight awards. Below are all the awards individuals, orgs, and Riot have won at the Esports Awards.