Valorant and Riot Games sweep Esports Awards after successful 2023
Valorant and Riot Games have swept the Esports Awards after a successful 2023, racking up seven trophies from players, orgs, and talents.
2023 was a big year for Riot. For one, it was the inaugural season of VCT’s Partnered system which although had its downs, had a lot of highs. And the same can be said for LoL Esports this year.
After a particularly successful year, many of Valorant’s and LoL’s players, orgs, and talents have reaped their rewards as the Esports Awards got swept by Riot’s titles.
On the night of the ceremony, Riot copped themselves three awards; Esports Content of the Year, Esports Publisher of the Year, and Esports Game of the Year for Valorant.
Several other Valorant personalities gained trophies, with Evil Geniuses’ Max “Demon1” Mazanov and Christine “Potter” Chi getting Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year and Esports Coach of the Year after their Champions win.
As for further individual awards for Valorant personalities, Esports Desk Analyst of the Year went to VCT analyst Mimi “aEvilCat” Wermcrantz, who many Valorant fans may recognize from VCT Americas, Masters, and Champions throughout the past few years.
And when Valorant wasn’t in the spotlight, League was most likely there as well, with T1 representing LoL after a historic fourth Worlds win for the org and Faker. T1 took home Esports Team of the Year, and Faker, who had a legendary 2023, won Esports PC Player of the Year.
All counted up, that makes eight awards. Below are all the awards individuals, orgs, and Riot have won at the Esports Awards.
- Esports Publisher of the Year – Riot Games
- Esports Game of the Year – Valorant
- Esports Content of the Year – Faker: A Decade of Greatness
- Esports Team of the Year – T1 League of Legends
- Esports PC Player of the Year – Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
- Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year – Max “Demon1” Mazanov
- Esports Coach of the Year – Christine “Potter” Chi
- Esports Desk Analyst of the Year – Mimi “aEvilCat” Wermcrantz