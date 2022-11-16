All CSGO Major champions in history

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

CS:GO, the most recent iteration of Counter-Strike, released in 2012, and is a stalwart title for esports worldwide. The game has seen multiple dynasties established and sometimes features up to three Major tournaments in the same year. With a decade of competition behind us, here is every player to win a CS:GO Major.

The CS:GO Major is the pinnacle of the game. Although there are many other trophies teams can aspire to, the Major is reserved for an elite few who battled their way through regional qualifiers before facing the toughest opposition globally, to win the prestige and prize money.

CS:GO has seen many Major winners, and dynasties form and fall, with multiple teams and players lifting a Major trophy more than once.

Igor Bezborodov for StarLadder Astralis won theCS:GO Major in Berlin in 2019.

The Majors are also unique in that they have been hosted by multiple different tournament organizers over the years, at Valve’s choosing, and so brings with it a chance for new talent on the broadcast side, and new ways to showcase the teams that make it to the top.

Majors typically happen twice a year and only three teams, Astralis, Fnatic and the Brazilian super team LG/SK, led by Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, have been able to lift a Major trophy twice in one calendar year.

All CS:GO Major winners by year

Year Tournament Team Roster 2013 DreamHack Winter Fnatic JW, flusha, schneider, Devilwalk, pronax, cArn 2014 ESL Major Series One Katowice Virtus.pro TaZ, NEO, pashaBiceps, Snax, byali 2014 ESL One: Cologne Ninjas in Pyjamas f0rest, GeT_RiGhT, Xizt, Fifflaren, friberg, pita 2014 DreamHack Winter Team LDLC.com NBK, SmithZz, kioShiMa, shox, Happy, MoMaN 2015 ESL One: Katowice Fnatic JW, flusha, olofmeister, Devilwalk, pronax, KRIMZ 2015 DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca Team EnVyUs Happy, NBK, kioShiMa, kennyS, apEX 2015 ESL One: Cologne Fnatic JW, flusha, pronax, olofmeister, KRIMZ, vuggo 2016 MLG Major Championship: Columbus Luminosity FalleN, fer, coldzera, fnx, TACO, zews 2016 ESL One: Cologne SK Gaming FalleN, fer, coldzera, fnx, TACO, zews 2017 ELEAGUE Major: Atlanta Astralis device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, Kjaerbye, gla1ve, zonic 2017 PGL Major Kraków Gambit Esports Dosia, AdreN, mou, Zeus, HObbit, kane 2018 ELEAGUE Major: Boston Cloud9 Skadoodle, Stewie2K, autimatic, RUSH, tarik, valens 2018 FACEIT Major: London Astralis device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, Magisk, gla1ve, zonic 2019 IEM Season XIII – Katowice Astralis device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, Magisk, gla1ve, zonic 2019 StarLadder Berlin Major Astralis device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, Magisk, gla1ve, zonic 2021 PGL Major Stockholm Natus Vincere s1mple, electroNic, Boombl4, Perfecto, b1t, B1ad3 2022 PGL Major Antwerp FaZe Clan rain, broky, Twistzz, karrigan, ropz, Eddie 2022 IEM Rio Major Outsiders qikert, Jame, FL1T, n0rb3r7, fame, dastan

CS:GO Major champions by number of trophies

ELEAGUE Cloud9 haven’t had much success in CSGO following their Boston Major win in 2018.

Winning one Major is a feat that many players in CS:GO never achieve, and earning more than one is an even more exclusive club among those who have graced the big stage. The esport has seen players establish dynasties across years of competition, or gotten hot enough to win multiple trophies in a short time span. But Astalis and the team’s run from 2018-2019 has cemented their status as one of the winningest squads in the FPS title.

Number of Major trophies Players 4 device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, zonic 3 JW, flusha, pronax, Magisk 2 olofmeister, NBK, kioShiMa, Happy, FalleN, fer, coldzera, fnx, TACO, zews, Devilwalk, KRIMZ 1 schneider, cArn, TaZ, NEO, pashaBiceps, Snax, byali, f0rest, GeT_RiGhT, Xizt, Fifflaren, friberg, pita, SmithZz, shox, MoMaN, apEX, vuggo, qikert, Jame, FL1T, n0rb3r7, fame, dastan, Kjaerbye, Dosia, AdreN, mou, Zeus, HObbit, kane, Skadoodle, Stewie2K, autimatic, RUSH, tarik, valens, s1mple, electroNic, Boombl4, Perfecto, b1t, B1ad3, rain, broky, Twistzz, karrigan, ropz, Eddie

CS:GO Major champions by country

MLG The CS:GO Major has graced many countries and seen players from across the world lift the trophy.

The Major has been hosted across the world, in Europe, North America and most recently Brazil. While the crown of champions has traditionally been dominated by Europeans, Brazilians and North Americans have managed to diversify the Major winner pool.

But, Sweden, Denmark and France still have the most amount of Major winners across the board thanks to the early Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas teams, Astralis and the NBK-led French teams from the mid-2010s.

Country Players Sweden JW, flusha, schneider, Devilwalk, pronax, cArn, olofmeister, KRIMZ, f0rest, GeT_RiGhT, Xizt, Fifflaren, friberg, pita (14) France Happy, NBK, kioShiMa, kennyS, apEX, SmithZz, shox, MoMaN (8) Denmark device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, Magisk, gla1ve, zonic, Kjaerbye (7) Brazil FalleN, fer, coldzera, fnx, TACO, zews (6) USA Skadoodle, Stewie2K, autimatic, RUSH, tarik, valens (6) Poland TaZ, NEO, pashaBiceps, Snax, byali (5) Russia Jame, FL1T, n0rb3r7, fame (4) Kazakhstan qikert, HObbit, mou, AdreN (4) Ukraine s1mple, b1t, Zeus (3) Norway rain (1) Canada Twistzz (1) Estonia ropz (1) Latvia broky (1)

This article will continue to be updated as more CS:GO Major champions are crowned.