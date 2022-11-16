All CSGO Major champions in history

CS:GO, the most recent iteration of Counter-Strike, released in 2012, and is a stalwart title for esports worldwide. The game has seen multiple dynasties established and sometimes features up to three Major tournaments in the same year. With a decade of competition behind us, here is every player to win a CS:GO Major.
The CS:GO Major is the pinnacle of the game. Although there are many other trophies teams can aspire to, the Major is reserved for an elite few who battled their way through regional qualifiers before facing the toughest opposition globally, to win the prestige and prize money.
CS:GO has seen many Major winners, and dynasties form and fall, with multiple teams and players lifting a Major trophy more than once.
The Majors are also unique in that they have been hosted by multiple different tournament organizers over the years, at Valve’s choosing, and so brings with it a chance for new talent on the broadcast side, and new ways to showcase the teams that make it to the top.
Majors typically happen twice a year and only three teams, Astralis, Fnatic and the Brazilian super team LG/SK, led by Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, have been able to lift a Major trophy twice in one calendar year.
All CS:GO Major winners by year
|Year
|Tournament
|Team
|Roster
|2013
|DreamHack Winter
|Fnatic
|JW, flusha, schneider, Devilwalk, pronax, cArn
|2014
|ESL Major Series One Katowice
|Virtus.pro
|TaZ, NEO, pashaBiceps, Snax, byali
|2014
|ESL One: Cologne
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|f0rest, GeT_RiGhT, Xizt, Fifflaren, friberg, pita
|2014
|DreamHack Winter
|Team LDLC.com
|NBK, SmithZz, kioShiMa, shox, Happy, MoMaN
|2015
|ESL One: Katowice
|Fnatic
|JW, flusha, olofmeister, Devilwalk, pronax, KRIMZ
|2015
|DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca
|Team EnVyUs
|Happy, NBK, kioShiMa, kennyS, apEX
|2015
|ESL One: Cologne
|Fnatic
|JW, flusha, pronax, olofmeister, KRIMZ, vuggo
|2016
|MLG Major Championship: Columbus
|Luminosity
|FalleN, fer, coldzera, fnx, TACO, zews
|2016
|ESL One: Cologne
|SK Gaming
|FalleN, fer, coldzera, fnx, TACO, zews
|2017
|ELEAGUE Major: Atlanta
|Astralis
|device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, Kjaerbye, gla1ve, zonic
|2017
|PGL Major Kraków
|Gambit Esports
|Dosia, AdreN, mou, Zeus, HObbit, kane
|2018
|ELEAGUE Major: Boston
|Cloud9
|Skadoodle, Stewie2K, autimatic, RUSH, tarik, valens
|2018
|FACEIT Major: London
|Astralis
|device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, Magisk, gla1ve, zonic
|2019
|IEM Season XIII – Katowice
|Astralis
|device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, Magisk, gla1ve, zonic
|2019
|StarLadder Berlin Major
|Astralis
|device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, Magisk, gla1ve, zonic
|2021
|PGL Major Stockholm
|Natus Vincere
|s1mple, electroNic, Boombl4, Perfecto, b1t, B1ad3
|2022
|PGL Major Antwerp
|FaZe Clan
|rain, broky, Twistzz, karrigan, ropz, Eddie
|2022
|IEM Rio Major
|Outsiders
|qikert, Jame, FL1T, n0rb3r7, fame, dastan
CS:GO Major champions by number of trophies
Winning one Major is a feat that many players in CS:GO never achieve, and earning more than one is an even more exclusive club among those who have graced the big stage. The esport has seen players establish dynasties across years of competition, or gotten hot enough to win multiple trophies in a short time span. But Astalis and the team’s run from 2018-2019 has cemented their status as one of the winningest squads in the FPS title.
|Number of Major trophies
|Players
|4
|device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, zonic
|3
|JW, flusha, pronax, Magisk
|2
|olofmeister, NBK, kioShiMa, Happy, FalleN, fer, coldzera, fnx, TACO, zews, Devilwalk, KRIMZ
|1
|schneider, cArn, TaZ, NEO, pashaBiceps, Snax, byali, f0rest, GeT_RiGhT, Xizt, Fifflaren, friberg, pita, SmithZz, shox, MoMaN, apEX, vuggo, qikert, Jame, FL1T, n0rb3r7, fame, dastan, Kjaerbye, Dosia, AdreN, mou, Zeus, HObbit, kane, Skadoodle, Stewie2K, autimatic, RUSH, tarik, valens, s1mple, electroNic, Boombl4, Perfecto, b1t, B1ad3, rain, broky, Twistzz, karrigan, ropz, Eddie
CS:GO Major champions by country
The Major has been hosted across the world, in Europe, North America and most recently Brazil. While the crown of champions has traditionally been dominated by Europeans, Brazilians and North Americans have managed to diversify the Major winner pool.
But, Sweden, Denmark and France still have the most amount of Major winners across the board thanks to the early Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas teams, Astralis and the NBK-led French teams from the mid-2010s.
|Country
|Players
|Sweden
|JW, flusha, schneider, Devilwalk, pronax, cArn, olofmeister, KRIMZ, f0rest, GeT_RiGhT, Xizt, Fifflaren, friberg, pita (14)
|France
|Happy, NBK, kioShiMa, kennyS, apEX, SmithZz, shox, MoMaN (8)
|Denmark
|device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, Magisk, gla1ve, zonic, Kjaerbye (7)
|Brazil
|FalleN, fer, coldzera, fnx, TACO, zews (6)
|USA
|Skadoodle, Stewie2K, autimatic, RUSH, tarik, valens (6)
|Poland
|TaZ, NEO, pashaBiceps, Snax, byali (5)
|Russia
|Jame, FL1T, n0rb3r7, fame (4)
|Kazakhstan
|qikert, HObbit, mou, AdreN (4)
|Ukraine
|s1mple, b1t, Zeus (3)
|Norway
|rain (1)
|Canada
|Twistzz (1)
|Estonia
|ropz (1)
|Latvia
|broky (1)
This article will continue to be updated as more CS:GO Major champions are crowned.