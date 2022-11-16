EsportsCS:GO

All CSGO Major champions in history

CS:GO, the most recent iteration of Counter-Strike, released in 2012, and is a stalwart title for esports worldwide. The game has seen multiple dynasties established and sometimes features up to three Major tournaments in the same year. With a decade of competition behind us, here is every player to win a CS:GO Major.

The CS:GO Major is the pinnacle of the game. Although there are many other trophies teams can aspire to, the Major is reserved for an elite few who battled their way through regional qualifiers before facing the toughest opposition globally, to win the prestige and prize money.

CS:GO has seen many Major winners, and dynasties form and fall, with multiple teams and players lifting a Major trophy more than once.

The Majors are also unique in that they have been hosted by multiple different tournament organizers over the years, at Valve’s choosing, and so brings with it a chance for new talent on the broadcast side, and new ways to showcase the teams that make it to the top.

Majors typically happen twice a year and only three teams, Astralis, Fnatic and the Brazilian super team LG/SK, led by Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, have been able to lift a Major trophy twice in one calendar year.

All CS:GO Major winners by year

YearTournamentTeamRoster
2013DreamHack WinterFnaticJW, flusha, schneider, Devilwalk, pronax, cArn
2014ESL Major Series One KatowiceVirtus.proTaZ, NEO, pashaBiceps, Snax, byali
2014ESL One: CologneNinjas in Pyjamasf0rest, GeT_RiGhT, Xizt, Fifflaren, friberg, pita
2014DreamHack WinterTeam LDLC.comNBK, SmithZz, kioShiMa, shox, Happy, MoMaN
2015ESL One: KatowiceFnaticJW, flusha, olofmeister, Devilwalk, pronax, KRIMZ
2015DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca Team EnVyUsHappy, NBK, kioShiMa, kennyS, apEX
2015ESL One: CologneFnaticJW, flusha, pronax, olofmeister, KRIMZ, vuggo
2016MLG Major Championship: ColumbusLuminosityFalleN, fer, coldzera, fnx, TACO, zews
2016ESL One: CologneSK GamingFalleN, fer, coldzera, fnx, TACO, zews
2017ELEAGUE Major: AtlantaAstralisdevice, dupreeh, Xyp9x, Kjaerbye, gla1ve, zonic
2017PGL Major KrakówGambit EsportsDosia, AdreN, mou, Zeus, HObbit, kane
2018ELEAGUE Major: BostonCloud9Skadoodle, Stewie2K, autimatic, RUSH, tarik, valens
2018FACEIT Major: LondonAstralisdevice, dupreeh, Xyp9x, Magisk, gla1ve, zonic
2019IEM Season XIII – KatowiceAstralisdevice, dupreeh, Xyp9x, Magisk, gla1ve, zonic
2019StarLadder Berlin MajorAstralisdevice, dupreeh, Xyp9x, Magisk, gla1ve, zonic
2021PGL Major StockholmNatus Vinceres1mple, electroNic, Boombl4, Perfecto, b1t, B1ad3
2022PGL Major AntwerpFaZe Clanrain, broky, Twistzz, karrigan, ropz, Eddie
2022IEM Rio MajorOutsidersqikert, Jame, FL1T, n0rb3r7, fame, dastan

CS:GO Major champions by number of trophies

Cloud9 haven’t had much success in CSGO following their Boston Major win in 2018.

Winning one Major is a feat that many players in CS:GO never achieve, and earning more than one is an even more exclusive club among those who have graced the big stage. The esport has seen players establish dynasties across years of competition, or gotten hot enough to win multiple trophies in a short time span. But Astalis and the team’s run from 2018-2019 has cemented their status as one of the winningest squads in the FPS title.

Number of Major trophiesPlayers
4device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, zonic
3JW, flusha, pronax, Magisk
2olofmeister, NBK, kioShiMa, Happy, FalleN, fer, coldzera, fnx, TACO, zews, Devilwalk, KRIMZ
1schneider, cArn, TaZ, NEO, pashaBiceps, Snax, byali, f0rest, GeT_RiGhT, Xizt, Fifflaren, friberg, pita, SmithZz, shox, MoMaN, apEX, vuggo, qikert, Jame, FL1T, n0rb3r7, fame, dastan, Kjaerbye, Dosia, AdreN, mou, Zeus, HObbit, kane, Skadoodle, Stewie2K, autimatic, RUSH, tarik, valens, s1mple, electroNic, Boombl4, Perfecto, b1t, B1ad3, rain, broky, Twistzz, karrigan, ropz, Eddie

CS:GO Major champions by country

MLGMLG
The CS:GO Major has graced many countries and seen players from across the world lift the trophy.

The Major has been hosted across the world, in Europe, North America and most recently Brazil. While the crown of champions has traditionally been dominated by Europeans, Brazilians and North Americans have managed to diversify the Major winner pool.

But, Sweden, Denmark and France still have the most amount of Major winners across the board thanks to the early Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas teams, Astralis and the NBK-led French teams from the mid-2010s.

CountryPlayers
SwedenJW, flusha, schneider, Devilwalk, pronax, cArn, olofmeister, KRIMZ, f0rest, GeT_RiGhT, Xizt, Fifflaren, friberg, pita (14)
FranceHappy, NBK, kioShiMa, kennyS, apEX, SmithZz, shox, MoMaN (8)
Denmarkdevice, dupreeh, Xyp9x, Magisk, gla1ve, zonic, Kjaerbye (7)
BrazilFalleN, fer, coldzera, fnx, TACO, zews (6)
USASkadoodle, Stewie2K, autimatic, RUSH, tarik, valens (6)
PolandTaZ, NEO, pashaBiceps, Snax, byali (5)
RussiaJame, FL1T, n0rb3r7, fame (4)
Kazakhstanqikert, HObbit, mou, AdreN (4)
Ukraines1mple, b1t, Zeus (3)
Norwayrain (1)
CanadaTwistzz (1)
Estoniaropz (1)
Latviabroky (1)

This article will continue to be updated as more CS:GO Major champions are crowned.

