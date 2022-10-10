100 Thieves had talks with LOUD Valorant star Saadhak, according to report

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro had talks with 100 Thieves about joining their roster before committing his future to LOUD, according to a report from The Enemy.

The offseason heading into 2023 has been a whirlwind of changes as reports of new super teams forming and rosters breaking up continue to come in. LOUD was the most recent victim of such news as it was reported that the Brazilian team was splitting up, with Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna and Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi set to join Sentinels, according to Dot Esports and The Enemy.

The Enemy later reported that LOUD would retain the other three players that were a part of the Valorant Champions 2022 winning team in Saadhak, Felipe ‘Less’ Basso and Erick ‘aspas’ Santos.

All three players LOUD retained have had active offseasons, according to the report, with the Argentinian IGL talking with 100 Thieves at one point. The talks did not materialize into anything substantial, according to The Enemy.

The IGL would have presumably replaced Brenden ‘stellar’ McGrath on 100 Thieves. The North American team has only made one roster move so far, adding former XSET player Matthew ‘Cryocells’ Panganiban.

Of the three players, aspas was the one teams most inquired about, the report added.

LOUD retain Saadhak but still need a full roster

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games LOUD came away with the Valorant Champions 2022 trophy.

The deadline for organizations to show Riot Games their compiled roster is fast approaching for LOUD and the other 29 teams in the international leagues. By October 15, organizations need to have an eligible six-man roster, though the transfer window will remain open until February.

As it stands now, LOUD, the incumbent champions, have to fill two slots on their roster and a head coaching position after they parted ways with Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi on September 30.

LOUD, along with Saadhak, aspas and Less, will look to continue Brazil’s success on the international stage at the first VCT event of 2023, the three-week Kickoff tournament, which will start on February 14.