Twitch CEO admits ban system needs improving & vows to finally give proper feedback

Twitch’s CEO Dan Clancy has teased changes to provide further transparency on bans and suspensions after years of confusion.

Twitch’s ban and suspension system can be quite confusing as many of the platform’s biggest streamers are hit with mysterious punishments. Recently, for instance, Amouranth was hit with multiple Twitch bans with no explanation, and most infamously, DrDisrespect was permanently banned in 2020 with no clear reason provided. At least, not publicly.

With mysterious bans being a rather common occurrence on the platform, Twitch’s CEO, Dan Clancy, revealed that changes are being made to the site’s ban and suspension system to provide more transparency to streamers.

In an Ask Me Anything stream, Clancy was asked if there were any plans to provide more clarity to bans and suspensions as Twitch’s system can be quite murky at times.

Clancy responded, “I do agree that this is something where we can do better about giving people more clarity in terms of what they did wrong so they can avoid doing it again.”

However, Clancy said, Twitch would need to figure out a way to do it at a large scale, which takes time and money to figure out.

“Right now we’re looking to redo the strike system, so it’s more ‘the punishment fits the crime’, especially it’s a challenge for affiliates cause of the number of strikes they get,” Clancy said.

He further said of aspects of the system that need work, “The other thing we need to work on is getting more feedback to creators when they do something wrong so they understand what it is they did wrong, and that way they avoid doing it in the future.”

Ever since Clancy stepped in as Twitch’s CEO in early 2023, he has already made massive changes to Twitch’s bans and suspension system, in particular the ability for perma-banned streamers to appeal.