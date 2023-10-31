Perma-banned Twitch streamers can now apply to get their account back

Some Twitch streamers who have been indefinitely suspended from the site can now apply to get their account back after six months, according to a new update from the company.

Over the years, there have been quite a few big-name Twitch streamers who received a permanent ban from the prolific broadcasting platform.

Adin Ross, Dr Disrespect, and IShowSpeed were among those creators, although Speed’s account was reinstated on October 10, 2023, after nearly two years.

Now, Twitch is allowing some permanently banned streamers to apply for reinstatement six months after their ban, with exceptions for some offenders.

Article continues after ad

Twitch

Twitch now lets perma-banned streamers appeal

In a blog post on October 31, 2023, Twitch revealed the changes to the sites appeal process and enforcement systems.

Article continues after ad

One major part of the changes is that Twitch will now allow streamers who have recieved an indefinite suspension — aka perma ban — the chance to appeal for account reinstatement.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Today, we’re introducing a path to reinstatement for users who have been indefinitely suspended from our service. Not everyone will be eligible,” they said.

“In fact, we’ve built in firm guardrails to ensure that users who have been indefinitely suspended for high-severity harms – including those involving violence, threats, and other serious and/or illegal activity – aren’t eligible to apply for reinstatement and won’t be allowed back on Twitch.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Users that have been permanently banned from the platform can apply to get their account back just six months after the punishment, and can reapply six months later if they are denied reinstatement.

You can do so through the Twitch appeals dashboard, and can head over to their support page for guidance on making it happen.

For more news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.