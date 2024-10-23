Trainwreck accuses Twitch CEO of trying to “gain approval” from select streamers

Trainwreck accused Twitch CEO Dan Clancy of wanting to “gain approval” of streamers and claimed this is the reason for the platform’s struggles.

Tyler Faraz Niknam, better known as Trainwreckstv or Trainwreck, shared his take on Twitch’s current status, holding its CEO, Dan Clancy, accountable for “the way things are on Twitch right now.”

During his October 21 stream, the content creator took aim at Clancy. Trainwreck began by stating that typically, “everyone else around them” pushes for the acceptable of their boss but added, “It feels like Dan is pushing for the approval of the streamers around him.”

He further noted that when running a business, “there has to be some level of objectivity to how you operate”, but in the case of Clancy, Trainwreck accused the Twitch CEO of being “obvious” in trying to gain favor with what he referred to as a “select group of streamers.”

Additionally, he claimed that this mentality is the reason “why things are the way they are on Twitch right now.”

At the time of this writing, Clancy has yet to respond to these accusations. However, we’ll update this article if and when he does.

Trainwreck has often criticized Twitch’s methods and has also been at the center of major controversy regarding the presence of gambling content on his channels.

While he did not name the streamers he believes Clancy is allegedly pandering to, these claims come amid a tumultuous few days for the streaming Platform.

After issuing a statement to say they “deeply regret” forgetting to re-enable the ability to create new Twitch accounts in certain regions, the community called their statement “weak.”

In addition, Twitch responded to the claims that it is no longer a “gaming website” and has abandoned the platform’s initial identity.