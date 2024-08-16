IShowSpeed taps out Adin Ross in grappling match with referee Dana White

IShowSpeed showed off his combat sports skills in a wrestling match against Adin Ross, successfully tapping out the streamer in front of UFC President Dana White, who acted as a referee.

Fanatics Fest is currently taking place in New York City, bringing together a slew of high-profile athletes in the sports world like Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, and even A-List celebs like rapper Jay Z — not to mention pro wrestlers like Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley.

YouTube star IShowSpeed is one big name in attendance at Fanatics Fest, and he’s clearly having a blast. For instance, he beat a UFC fighter in the 40-meter dash while looking him directly in the eye, making for a viral clip that’s taken his fanbase by storm.

That wasn’t the only chance he’s gotten to showcase his athletic abilities this weekend, by far. Later, he faced off with fellow streamer Adin Ross for an impromptu wrestling match in an octagon set up in the Javits Center.

After spending some time feeling each other out, Speed tested the waters with a low kick — then went in for the clutch, bringing his opponent down in a rear naked choke while Ross gasped for breath before tapping out.

What’s more, their match took place right in front of UFC President Dana White, who acted as the referee for the fight.

While it’s unlikely there’s a contract in Speed’s future, he’s making his skills known at Fanatics Fest. He even managed to get a higher score than Brazilian MMA fighter Alex Pereira on a punching machine, beating him out 921 – 906 points.

IShowSpeed is known for his feats of athletic prowess. In fact, the streamer went viral in early August 2024 after jumping over two supercars in a row — a stunt that likely got him temporarily banned on YouTube.

It’s worth noting that his match against Ross, as well as his other sports-related pursuits at Fanatics Fest, were streamed on other influencers’ channels, with their fight taking place on Adin’s own Kick profile.

For now, Speed appears to be enjoying himself as he prepares for his eventual return to streaming, and after that, a trip across Southeast Asia.