Adin Ross responds to shout out at Donald Trump victory event from Dana White

Kick streamer Adin Ross was among the names thanked at a Donald Trump victory event, as Dana White took the mic and shouted out content creators including NELK Boys, Theo Von, Joe Rogan, and more.

Adin Ross played his part in the campaign trail for Trump, featuring the former President on his stream. The stream became his highest-watched ever, with over 550,000 peak viewers.

He has been an outspoken supporter of Trump, just like the others named, particularly the NELK Boys.

Article continues after ad

Following Trump’s projected win in the November 5 election, the campaign had an early victory speech event, where Dana White was invited to take to the podium.

“I want to thank some people real quick,” White began. “I want to thank the NELK Boys, Adin Ross, Theo Von, Bussin’ with the Boys, and last but not least, the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan.”

The speech was broadcast on national television via PBS and other networks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The shoutout caught many off guard, and Adin was quick to respond on his X/Twitter account.

“Appreciate the love brother,” he said. “I’m grateful to make a difference of having President Trump on my livestream. Couldn’t have done it without Dana White, the GOAT.”

Others also reacted to the shoutout, including Twitch political streamer Hasan Abi, who wasn’t as happy about it as Adin was.

“Dana White shouted out Adin Ross and the NELK Boys on Trump’s presidential victory speech, we are so over as a nation,” he said.

Article continues after ad

YouTuber J Aubrey reacted similarly, saying “This country is not real.”

Coverage of the US election on Twitch, Kick and YouTube has been just as popular as it was in 2020, with Hasan’s stream peaking at over 270,000 viewers.

Joe Rogan featured Trump on his podcast, as well as his running mate JD Vance. Those episodes have reached 45 million and 15 million views respectively.