Adin Ross & Sneako swatted at gym during boxing Kick stream

Streamers Adin Ross and Sneako were swatted during a live broadcast on Kick while they were at a boxing gym.

Adin Ross is one of Kick’s most prominent streamers, notably joining the platform amid his permanent ban from Twitch earlier this year.

Since then, he’s been one of the key faces of the site. Recently, he attended a boxing gym alongside fellow creator Sneako, who is known for his divisive opinions and controversial content.

The two streamers broadcasted their time in a boxing gym based in Miami, Florida when they were suddenly swatted.

Adin Ross & Sneako swatted during live stream on Kick

In clips taken from the August 16 broadcast, Adin can be seen getting approached by someone off-camera and being informed that law enforcement had arrived at the gym.

“Are you serious, dude?” Adin asks. “Bro, we just got swatted. Someone swatted me.”

Later, the duo go outside of the gym, where police cars were parked with their lights flashing. The stream ends shortly thereafter.

(Topic begins at 47:58)

It’s unclear if this swatting is related to threats made toward Adin by hackers, who hijacked the stream of prominent creator Destiny and claimed they were going to do the same to Adin.

For now, not much is clear about the swatting, but this isn’t the first time Adin has been the victim of such a crime.

In fact, the streamer was swatted in a string of similar incidents targeting multiple streamers like IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat last year.

We’ll keep you updated on this ongoing story right here at Dexerto.