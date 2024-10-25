Kick joins forces with UFC to stream events in new partnership

The Stake-owned streaming platform Kick has signed a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and fans are excited.

Since its launch in late 2022, Kick has brought on some of the biggest names in entertainment and streaming to broadcast on its platform.

The Stake-owned company signed Twitch stars xQc and Amouranth to massive non-exclusive contracts worth millions in 2023. Since then, many others have joined the Twitch competitor.

On October 25, Kick welcomed the Ultimate Fighting Championship to the platform in a post on social media after the UFC’s first two broadcasts. “Welcome to the Kick family, UFC,” they said.

Article continues after ad

Although the announcement was made on Friday, the UFC has already gone live on the platform to broadcast the lead-up UFC 308 in the UAE.

So far, they’ve streamed the pre-fight conference and two weigh-in events on its Kick channel. They’ve amassed over 4,500 followers and even more views across all three of their streams so far. There’s no doubt that once more people notice the channel, these numbers will skyrocket.

Article continues after ad

Kick

According to a press release from the UFC, Kick’s logo will be added to the Octagon during select Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights – including UFC 308.

Article continues after ad

The event’s title fight, which takes place on Saturday, October 26, features Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway, who regularly streams on Kick to his 30,000+ followers.

“We are delighted to partner with UFC to bring amazing content and behind-the-scenes access to our audience on Kick,” said Akhil Sarin, Chief Marketing Officer at Kick.

“We look forward to the launch of the UFC channel this week, with our branding set to appear on the canvas at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, our very own Max Holloway competing for the featherweight title, and unmissable UFC content streaming for the first time live on Kick. Make sure you tune in and engage in the chat.”

Article continues after ad

This comes just after Kick saw a massive increase in sign-ups in October, with a 40% boost in new accounts.