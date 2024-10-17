Adin Ross claims he will stop gambling Kick streams as they “hold him back”

Adin Ross has claimed that he’s going to stop gambling and throwing money on slots, saying that he instead wants to use that money to elevate his content.

Adin has been very popular in the Slots categories of both Twitch (prior to his ban) and Kick. When Twitch first introduced rules to prevent gambling streams on the platform, he was a vocal opponent of the new system.

This was back in 2022, when Adin was reportedly earning up to $1m per week from one of his gambling sponsors.

In 2023, Adin ended up being permanently banned from the Amazon-owned platform and moved over to Kick permanently, where his gambling streams – among other types of content – continued.

Now, though, Adin is saying he’s nipping all of that in the bud, saying that he has a number of other more profitable things he could do with that money instead.

He explained during his October 16 Kick stream: “I’m bringing back Brand Risk. I’m bringing back Brand Risk Promotions. There’s no point for me to literally just sit here and do this. I’m sorry guys, it’s not me.

“‘Is Adin just talking out of his a*s again’? I’m not. I’m very serious about all this, and you guys will see when I stop gambling. I’m sorry, but that’s the truth. I’m not being held back anymore. I’m going to let Taav [his manager] do what he wants to do; Take back the warehouse, build sets, build events, and literally keep f**king the game up.”

“Why am I putting $1m dollars into a slot machine instead of $1m into content?” he asked. “That million dollars could literally make me millions. Do you understand what I’m saying?”

Elsewhere in his stream, Adin said that basing his content around gambling is “holding him back” and that while he may want to do gambling streams here and there in the future, he’s not going to keep making it the focal point of his streams.

This all comes just a few months after Twitch superstar Kai Cenat suggested that Adin needed to stop gambling and restart or rebrand his whole community to “take out anybody who gets out of line.”

There have been rumors in the past that big Kick streamers sign deals that include clauses enforcing gambling streams due to the platform being owned by online casino Stake, though that has not been proven.