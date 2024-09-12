Adin Ross accepts UFC champ Sean O’Malley’s offer to host MMA fight vs Sketch

Adin Ross says he’s up to fight Twitch star Sketch in an MMA match, and UFC star Sean O’Malley wants to host the bout.

Ross has hosted boxing matches on his stream multiple times in the past, but due to one fighter suffering from brain damage, he’s no longer able to host matches in Florida.

He’s attempted to participate in multiple fights as well and even agreed to a boxing match against fellow Kick streamer N3on back in February.

Now, he’s up to fight another massive streamer: Twitch star Sketch. What’s more, UFC champ Sean O’Malley wants to be involved.

Ross spoke with the mixed martial artist on his September 11 stream, where O’Malley brought up the potential fight.

“You versus someone boxing or maybe some MMA. Someone your skill level, I don’t want you to get hurt,” he said as Adin became visibly excited.

“What about you versus Sketch? Three, three-minute rounds, amateur MMA rules… you and Sketch can be the main event.”

As for when the fight may happen, O’Malley says he wants to shoot for around October 2024 – but, he has to figure everything else out before that date can be locked in.

One of the things left to figure out is whether or not Sketch is even interested in the bout, as he has yet to respond to the fight as of writing.

Fans are excited, however, and took to social media to share their thoughts about the two streaming stars going against each other.

“Sketch gonna win this one I feel like,” one user commented.

Another said: “Sketch is strong asf though.”

“Adin Ross [will win] if it’s MMA,” a third replied.

This comes just weeks after Adin Ross tapped out after going against YouTube streaming star IShowSpeed in a grappling match with UFC President Dana White acting as the referee.