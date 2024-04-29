EntertainmentTwitch

QTCinderella reveals plans to livestream real-life bakery & cafe

Virginia Glaze
qtcinderella-opening-bakery-summer-2024Instagram: qtcinderella

Twitch star QTCinderella revealed her next big streamer event, saying she’s going to open up her very own bakery over summer 2024.

QTCinderella is known for her high-profile streaming events, having famously pioneered the Streamer Awards over the last three years, as well as other major projects like Sh*tcamp.

Now, she’s coming up with another big event — one that involves her talents as a baker.

During an April 2024 livestream, QT revealed that she will be opening up a brick-and-mortar bakery, where she’ll stream herself making confections that fellow streamer ExtraEmily will sell to customers.

“I got a building,” she explained. “I got a space that I’m gonna use for pop-ups. It’s just an empty space. I’m gonna make it a bakery over the summer.”

QT said that from 8 AM to noon, she and ExtraEmily will bake the goodies, which Emily will then sell in the cafe on her channel from noon to 4 PM.

That’s not all; she also claimed that she’ll be opening up a sandwich shop in the space, for which she’s working on getting the proper licensing, and teased another IRL stream with Fuslie.

QT relayed all this information during a meal with Valkyrae, xChocoBars, and ExtraEmily, who seemed pumped about the idea.

“That’s so cool!” Valkyrae said. “That’s so fun.”

“I love that!” Chocobars added.

While there’s no further information about QT’s upcoming venture just yet, this is far from QT’s first foray into IRL streams and baking territory.

In fact, QT has her own series called ‘Master Baker,’ where she tasks high-profile content creators with cooking up culinary confections in baking competitions.

She’s also baked and decorated cakes with other streamers live on her Twitch channel, such as the time she challenged Valkyrae to decorate a cake with bears and flowers made out of frosting.

