How to watch QTCinderella’s Master Baker Season 2: dates, contestants, more

QTCinderella has revealed the next season of her Master Baker cooking competition. Here’s everything we know including dates and who’s going to compete.

There’s no doubt that QTCinderella has become one of the most popular creators when it comes to organizing events involving Twitch streamers.

She’s created The Streamer Awards, Girls Trip, Shitcamp, and more. On top of creating events and streaming on her own channel, she’s also a pro at baking.

QT created Master Baker back in January 2023, which saw Slime take home the coveted title. Now, she’s set to pit six more creators together for Season 2 of the competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about Master Baker Season 2, including dates, how to watch, and who will be competing.

In her tweet, QTCindrella confirmed that Master Baker Season 2 will take place from Wednesday, May 31, 2023, until Sunday, June 4, 2023.

It will be streamed on her Twitch channel, although the exact time has yet to be announced.

QTCinderella’s Master Baker Season 2 Twitch show contestants

Here are the six streamers that will participate in Master Baker Season 2:

Zoil

Fanfan

Myth

AidenCalvin

Nihachu

Spuuky

The Twitch star has yet to reveal her guest hosts, so we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as we find out.

In the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section to check out more Twitch news and other viral stories around the internet.