Pokimane concerned for Dr Disrespect’s kids after he admitted to DMing minor

Twitch star Pokimane says she’s worried for Dr Disrespect’s children after the now-disgraced streamer admitted to ‘inappropriately’ messaging a minor.

Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, is currently being condemned by his viewers, fellow streamers, and even major companies after he admitted to engaging in inappropriate conduct with an underaged person in 2017.

He also revealed that this was the reason for his sudden and permanent ban from Twitch in 2020, and is currently taking an “extended vacation” with his family as his friends and fellow streamers publicly distance themselves from him.

Many broadcasters and online entertainers have spoken out on the topic, which has sparked a slew of memes calling out the Doc — including a viral parody of Kendrick Lamar’s song ‘They Not Like Us’ by rapper Packgod.

Twitch streamer Pokimane reacted to Packgod’s diss track during a broadcast after the fallout of Doc’s admission, where she revealed that she’s concerned for his children and the struggles they might face growing up in the shadow of their father’s mistakes.

“Honestly, thinking about how he has kids makes me sad,” she said. “Even watching videos like this. Like, we’re memeing on him, but I’m just so worried that someday they grow up and they see all of this. Girl, that’s a lot to unpack in therapy.”

(Topic begins at 0:37)

She also expressed surprise after learning Dr Disrespect’s age, claiming that she’d taken him to be in his mid-thirties — not 42.

“Is he actually 42?” she asked her viewers. “Listen, I’m not saying that like it’s bad to be 42. It’s not bad to be 42. It’s just bad to be that old and behaving a certain way. I did not know that. I thought he was still in his thirties.”

This is just the latest statement from Pokimane addressing the situation after she put out a short and simple tweet on the day of the Doc’s admission, writing: “Yuck.”

As previously mentioned, Pokimane is just one of many influencers who have publicly condemned Dr Disrespect in the wake of this viral revelation. Numerous creators have distanced themselves from him — even some of his closest gaming buddies like TimTheTatMan and NICKMERCS, who both claimed they can “no longer support” their former friend due to his actions.