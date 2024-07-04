Andrew Schulz calls on Dr Disrespect to “release the messages” to minor that sparked scandal

Comedian Andrew Schulz has said that streamer Dr Disrespect needs to reveal what was said in the messages that he admitted sending to a minor, so that people don’t “assume the worst” about him and the situation.

Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, admitted on June 25 that his 2020 Twitch ban was due to sending “inappropriate” messages to a minor, but vehemently denied allegations that he was a pedophile, saying:

“I’m no f**king predator or pedophile. Are you kidding me? Anyone that truly knows me f**king knows where I stand on those things with those types of people. F**k that. That’s a different level of disgust that I f**king hate even hearing about.”

Upon learning about the situation, Schulz explained that this was exactly what fans and others will be concerned about, believing that the correct course of action would be to reveal the messages.

“Why not come out and say exactly what it was?” he asked during a segment on the Flagrant podcast. “Release that sh*t, because we’re assuming the worst. Anytime pedophilia gets thrown around, we’re assuming the worst. And if you say inappropriate messages, we’re thinking what we deem inappropriate messages.”

Timestamp 24:17

Schulz and his co-hosts had spent some time discussing the situation prior to this, with Schulz himself mocking the Doc and taking jabs at the concept of a Twitch streamer, saying that “an adult who talks to children all day on stream turned out to maybe be a pedophile.”

In a report from Rolling Stone, journalist Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau reported that the Doc was made aware of the person’s age during their conversation but he “indicated that this was no problem and continued on.” It was even said that the conversation was “no less graphic and in sexually explicit nature than before.”