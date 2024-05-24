Kai Cenat reveals which FromSoftware games he’s streaming next after Elden Ring

Following his outstanding Elden Ring marathon stream, Kai Cenat is keeping the FromSoftware train going with plans to stream some of the developer’s best games.

Kai Cenat is best known for celebrity guest streams in his streams, but his gaming marathons have been exploding in popularity too. conquering the infamously difficult Elden Ring in a single marathon-length session, where Kai didn’t end the stream until he beat the game.

Since streaming Elden Ring, he is leaning into the challenge FromSoftware games present, confirming he will attempt marathons on almost every Souls title.

Though the exact date of each stream has yet to be announced, Kai has confirmed the following games he’ll attempt to marathon in 2024.

Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Rockstar’s Bully (taking a break from FromSoftware games)

(taking a break from FromSoftware games) Bloodborne

Dark Souls 1, 2 and 3

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC releases on June 21, so fans should expect a marathon stream around the expansion’s release window. Following that is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, a drastically different game from the established Souls formula and medieval setting, moving instead to feudal Japan.

Sekiro is widely considered the most challenging game FromSoftware has ever created. Elden Ring took Kai Cenat over 160 hours to complete, with 30 of those hours spent fighting a single boss (yes, it was Malenia). Is he up to the task of beating Sekiro? We’ll find out soon enough.

After taking a break with the Rockstar classic Bully, the streamer will then complete a marathon of the PlayStation exclusive Bloodborne, before wrapping up with the iconic Dark Souls trilogy. These are fantastic games, but if Kai has learned anything from his Elden Ring marathon, he can expect to die a lot.