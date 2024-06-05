When is Kai Cenat’s Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree stream? Everything we know

Kai Cenat’s Elden Ring marathon was a huge success, and off the back of this comes a Shadow of the Erdtree stream for the game’s DLC up next, so here is everything we know about the epic follow-up.

During Kai’s marathon stream of Elden Ring, not only did he enjoy himself playing FromSoftware’s magnum opus, but he also broke records doing so, topping Twitch’s viewer charts during his week-long broadcast.

After the Elden Ring marathon’s roaring success, Kai announced a string of streams of FromSoftware’s games, starting with the hotly anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

So here is everything we know about Kai Cenat’s Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree stream.

When is Kai Cenat’s Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree stream starting?

There is no concrete time and date of when the stream will be starting, however, Kai previously announced he would be starting the marathon right when the DLC releases.

Shadow of the Erdtree is available on June 21, so if the Twitch superstar holds true to his word, it’s likely Kai’s stream of the DLC will start shortly the very same day. However, we will update you here when an official announcement is revealed.

As for when his next marathon stream may end, that depends on just how long Kai’s playthrough will be. Kai totaled 166 hours in his week-long marathon of the main Elden Ring experience, but being a DLC, his Shadow of the Erdtree run won’t take as long as that.

Where to watch Kai Cenat’s Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree stream?

You can watch Kai Cenat’s Shadow of the Erdtree marathon on his Twitch channel.

Just like his original Elden Ring stream, the DLC will be played live on Kai’s Twitch channel exclusively. However, don’t be too surprised if another big Twitch streamer briefly co-streams or makes an appearance on his channel just like we saw throughout his Elden Ring marathon.

What games will Kai Cenat be streaming after Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

After his Shadow of the Erdtree marathon ends, he plans on streaming the rest of FromSoftware’s catalog.

Below you can find the full list of games and in which order he plans on streaming them:

Elden Ring: Shadow fo the Erdtree DLC

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Bully (break from FromSoftware games)

(break from FromSoftware games) Bloodborne

Dark Souls 1, 2, and 3

Since Kai is about to embark on a massive dive into the studio’s works, he has planned a playthrough of Rockstar’s Bully as a break in between all the Souls-likes.

