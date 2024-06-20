Kai Cenat roasts Jynxzi for giving up on Elden Ring marathon stream

Twitch streamer Nicholas ‘Jynxzi’ Stewart has thrown in the towel on his Elden Ring Marathon stream and Kai Cenat won’t let him hear the end of it.

Kai Cenat’s Elden Ring marathon stream has become the stuff of legends. Despite a whole lot of doubt, Twitch’s most subscribed personality not only beat the game, he went the extra mile and took down the game’s hardest optional boss.

The stream quickly became the most-watched thing on Twitch and actually saw a 657.7% increase in Elden Ring viewership on the platform. More recently, fellow streamer Jynxzi announced his own plans for an Elden Ring marathon and promised viewers it would last until he beat the game, much like Cenat’s.

However, after just two days on stream and far from completing Elden Ring, Jynxi bowed out of the marathon challenge. This prompted a number of shots from Kai Cenat who commented on the initial announcement, “I own you”.

On stream, Jynxi told his chat “I’m a quitter. I’m a quitting piece of s**t”. The streamer admitted the game had ‘broken him down’ after three hours of trying to defeat Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy.

Jynxzi did clarify that he will continue his journey with Elden Ring on stream but will no longer be doing so in the marathon format and his followers have taken this as an admission of defeat. In response to a post on X, Kai Cenat rubbed salt in the wound.

“He was so focused on beating my time during his marathon that he let it eat him alive,” Cenat said. “You may have better IQ and be the better gamer but you lack something that all Elden Lords have and that’s dedication, you f**king pipsqueak.”

While Jynxzi has bowed out, Kai Cenat now looks to extend his Elden Ring Legacy. He has announced that he plans to marathon the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC which we gave a perfect score in our review.