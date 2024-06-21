Ludwig announces Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree stream to rival Kai Cenat’s

YouTube star Ludwig has revealed a unique Elden Ring DLC stream with four major rules to make his gameplay even harder.

Over two years since its initial release, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring DLC ‘Shadow of the Erdtree‘ has been released to critical acclaim. It’s so popular with critics that it’s shattered the record for highest rated DLC on Metacritic.

The DLC has reinvigorated player’s interest in Elden Ring, and some of the biggest streamers on the internet have revealed plans to broadcast their playthrough on their channels.

Kai Cenat was among the first to announce his Shadow of the Erdtree stream, and now Ludwig has revealed plans of his own.

“Beating Elden Ring DLC in one stream,” he revealed in a post on Twitter/X. “No summons, no magic, no help, no maidens.

“See you there.”

Fans of Ludwig will be able to tune into his DLC marathon stream on June 21, 2024, at 12pm PT/3pm ET on his YouTube channel.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with their thoughts, with many of them hype about the marthon stream.

“Leapin luddy strikes again,” said Twitch streamer Squeex.

Another said: “Bruh I’m getting my snacks ready to sit my grown a*s at the computer and watch Ludwig’s pain.”

“Here we go, i loved your Elden Ring stream from two years ago! Excited to see you play it again,” a third commented.

Ludwig’s rules are very similar to the restrictions Kai Cenat set for himself in his marathon where he went for no summons or magic, purely his blade against every boss in front of him.

With him and Kai Cenat both doing marathon streams, it’ll be a race to see who can finish first and who’s actually better at Elden Ring.

Ludwig played through the original game shortly after launch, spending over 100 hours on the game before finally reaching the end. He had a mishap with the stream VOD being deleted, but it has since been restored to his channel.

Shadow of the Erdtree isn’t the only game taking over Twitch in June. Chained Together is a four-player co-op game similar to “Only Up” that launched on Steam and almost immediately blew up in viewers. On launch day, the Twitch category had nearly 200,000 people watching.