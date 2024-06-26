Kai Cenat triumphs over Elden Ring DLC as marathon run ends just shy of 100 hours

Kai Cenat has done it again. The hugely popular streamer turned FromSoftware superfan has conquered Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC as promised, concluding his marathon run at the 99-hour mark after a brutal multi-day struggle with the final boss.

Kai Cenat all but stopped the internet throughout May 2024, as his Elden Ring marathon stream took over social media. Hundreds of thousands of viewers tuned in as the streamer traversed The Lands Between for the very first time, refusing to end his broadcast until the credits rolled.

All up, the herculean effort took 166 hours and the grueling experience captivated not only Kai Cenat, but his legion of fans too. In the aftermath, he pledged to marathon stream every other FromSoft title. Meanwhile, others tried to replicate his success to no avail.

Atop the list of his future streaming events, however, was one centered on Elden Ring’s first and only expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree. From the day it launched, the Any Means Possible (AMP) member has been leading the game’s category on Twitch, and finally, after another 99 hours of dedication, he’s come out on top.

Almost 100 hours after he began, Kai Cenat managed to topple Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss, Promised Consort Radahn, and then, Radahn, Consort of Miquella. While there are no doubt still other secrets and optional challenges out there, he’s cleared the main path and done so 67 hours quicker than the base game.

While he got through much of the expansion without too much hassle, it was the final boss who served as the main roadblock at the tail end of the marathon. Despite reaching this fight at roughly the 50-hour mark, it took almost another 50 hours for the ultimate challenge to be conquered.

Not all of this time was spent running into the brick wall on repeat, Kai Cenat wisely ventured out for more upgrades to his build. He even brought in a therapist at one point for some extra support. But even with the stat boosts, all-important Scadutree Fragments uncovered, and the therapy boon, the final fight still took multiple days to execute just right.

The second marathon in FromSoft’s open-world epic drove millions of hours of watch time, with an average viewership just shy of 100,000 from start to finish, with over 200,000 filing in for the epic finale on June 25.

“We did not f***ing quit. We f***ing did that sh** bro,” Kai yelled after the historic moment. His friends all came into the room singing Queen’s ‘We Are the Champions,’ hoisting him on their shoulders like he had just won a world championship.