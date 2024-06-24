Kai Cenat tells Elden Ring players complaining about difficulty to “put their big boy pants on”

Kai Cenat, like most Elden Ring players, has been confronting the horrors FromSoftware has conjured up for the game’s only major expansion.

While it hasn’t been immune to criticism since its release on June 21, Shadow of the Erdtree has been showered with praise for delivering a worthy challenge for veteran Tarnished familiar with the Lands Between.

Despite its track record of success in delivering uncompromisingly challenging games, though, discourse around the DLC has focused heavily on complaints that Shadow of the Erdtree’s difficulty is overtuned.

In a clip shared on X/Twitter, Cenat addressed the hot topic. Responding to the complaint, the streamer quipped “It’s a skill issue,” before encouraging players to “put their big boy pants on,” and “go out there, and go fight.”

Cenat further questioned why FromSoftware would create DLC for Elden Ring and not make it more difficult than what’s already available in the base game. “If they went through all that hassle two years ago, why the f**k would they make a DLC for you to breeze past and for you to be done with in a day or two?”

Responses to the clip have lauded Cenat’s take. “Exactly, they want the quick fix and none of the work. I’m still stuck on the Twin Moon boss and this game is more than I could have asked for,” read one comment.

“Bro came in late to the game is outperforming most people playing this DLC,” quipped another, adding “Almost everyone I know who is struggling is still enjoying this game, so what are people whining about?”

Shadow of the Erdtree uses an independent Scadutree Blessing leveling system. This can be increased by finding Scadutree fragments littered around the Shadow Realm which makes a substantial difference in terms of damage dealt and received.

With Messmer the Impaler and Rellana lurking in this strange new land, even one Scadutree boost could mean the difference between life and death. Shadow of the Erdtree players may inadvertently make it harder for themselves by not engaging with this system, leading to complaints.

