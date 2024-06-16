Kai Cenat gifted life-size statue of Elden Ring boss taller than him

Kai Cenat has been gifted a life-size statue of infamous Elden Ring boss Malenia, Blade of Miquella, following his Twitch streaming marathon of the acclaimed RPG.

The streamer topped the Twitch viewership charts with his marathon of the FromSoftware title in May. The stream lasted over 166 hours as he didn’t stop streaming until he defeated the final boss and eventually completed the game on May 17.

On June 15, Kai revealed the Malenia statue on stream, gifted from Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco as a reward for completing the almost week-long marathon.

In a thread on X/Twitter, fans believed the marathon proved mutually beneficial for Kai Cenat and Bandai Namco, bringing much attention to the streamer while boosting game sales before Shadow of the Erdtree releases.

“That game got another breath of life before the DLC. If it wasn’t planned, Elden Ring needed to thank him in some way.” More replies rolled in noting that Kai rightfully deserved his reward.

“That stream gave the perfect, organic boost to the game’s popularity just before they drop a DLC. A lot more people will have bought the base game and play the DLC because of him.”

It took Kai Cenat around 30 hours to defeat Malenia; though he’s happy for the gift, it’s a question of whether he’ll want to keep it around, as a reply infers, “Now he can remember all the despair she caused.”

Twitch Kai Cenat revealed the Malenia statue to his viewers during his Twitch stream.

Others showed concern about the Malenia statue’s fate being inside the same room that Kai Cenat streams from, “I give it three weeks until it’s blown up with fireworks.” Referring to the stream that made comedian Kevin Hart duck and cover.

Canonically Malenia is around 2.5 meters tall when sized up against the player character. So fans couldn’t help but make light of the statue’s reduced size, “Stop the cap, that ain’t life-sized. She’s like triple his height.”

Kai Cenat has announced he plans to stream more FromSoftware marathons in the future starting with the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC releasing on June 21. You can learn what time the DLC is dropping in your region now.