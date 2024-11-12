Kick offered Kai Cenat $60 million to stream his first subathon and switch platforms

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has revealed that Kick had offered him $60 million to stream his first subathon on their platform in 2023.

Kai Cenat is currently in the middle of a month-long Mafiathon which kicked off on November 1 and is expected to last 30 days straight until the end of the month.

So far, hundreds of thousands of viewers have watched the streamer be swatted, dislocate his shoulder, and host a live wedding. All of these events have helped him reach his subscriber goal, and even overtake Ironmouse to break Twitch’s subscriber record for a second time.

On November 11, Kai sat down and revealed to his subathon viewers that Kick had offered him $60 million to do half of his first subathon on their platform back in February 2023.

He said: “The day before the first mafiathon, Kick called me on the phone, it’s all live going on Live, and it was like ‘Yo, we’ll give you 60, I think it was like $60 million or however much’ – millions it was, I’m pretty sure it was 60 – and they were like ‘if you stream half of the subathon on Kick. And then at the end of the subathon do a reveal that you have to join Kick’, right?

“But, I hung up the phone and I, chat this is real, I literally got down on my knees and I prayed. And I asked God to like, if this is the right decision and I wanna follow my heart, let me just make the right decision and here and please let me regret it.”

Kai then expressed that he firmly believes that he made the right choice, as he didn’t believe his streaming career would have been as successful as well if he’d switched over to Kick.

He said: “And chat I still feel like if I went, I wouldn’t be here right now. Like, no cap. Like chat, I feel like if I had switched, I would not be here right now. Like, no cap.”

Kai isn’t the only streamer to have been offered money to switch to Kick. xQc, Amouranth, and Adin Ross are among the biggest names that have moved from Twitch to Kick after being offered contracts worth millions.

However, Kick has since stopped handing out these mega contracts.