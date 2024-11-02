Kai Cenat Mafiathon 2 livestream updates: KaiCarly, Miles Morales NPC & more

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular content creators on Twitch, with his all-time active subscriber peak reaching as high as 306,621. But, for Mafiathon 2, he’s looking to top that number.

While he was dethroned from the top spot in October 2024, Kai remains the streaming platform’s second-most-subscribed user, regularly attracting five-figure live viewer numbers and major surges during certain events, such as his Elden Ring marathon.

With the first day of Mafiathon 2 concluded, here are some of the highlights during the first 24 hours, as well as the entire timeline you need to know that led to Cenat’s latest venture.

How long has Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 been going?

On October 14, Cenat announced Mafiathon 2 on a stream featuring John Cena.

In the segment, he stated that, in addition to raiding funds for charity, his ultimate goal would be overtaking Ironmouse’s all-time Twitch sub record to regain his place as the must-subscribed Twitch streamer.

Currently, Kai Cenat is only on day 2 of the stream. However, he’s already had some huge highlight moments that are worth mentioning.

Miles Morales NPC drops by

Retiring to bed at the end of Day 1, Cenat enlisted the help of TikTok star Miles Morales NPC to shout out subscribers while he got some shuteye, but not before the pair performed an NPC exchange.

KaiCarly Miranda Cosgrove guest appearance

Day 1 of the event saw actor Miranda Cosgrove make a guest appearance in a segment dubbed KaiCarly, ushered in with its own bespoke opening sequence riffing on late ’90s and early noughties Disney Channel shows.

Streaming for charity

On November 1, Cenat announced that 20% of all revenue generated by the event would be going to charity. Specifically, the funds will be going toward building a school in Makoko, an informal settlement on the coast of Lagos, Nigeria.

“We will be going out-of-pocket funding this entire project with a full staff, classrooms, uniforms, etc. 20% of November, starting tomorrow,” Cenat said at the time.

Mafiathon 2 reveal featuring Kim Kardashian

In an unexpected collaboration, Cenat set the stage for Mafiathon 2 on October 30 with a trailer featuring Kim Kardashian.