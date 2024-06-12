Kai Cenat brawls with Druski on Twitch stream over broken Elden Ring prop

Kai Cenat and Druski were brawling during Cenat’s recent Twitch stream after the actor completely destroyed the streamer’s prized Elden Ring sword.

During Kai Cenat’s recording-breaking Twitch stream that featured Kevin Hart, Druski, and more, multiple moments led to complete and utter chaos.

The live had dancing, yelling, and some phone calls with big-name stars such as LeBron James and was even more chaotic than Cenat’s last stream with Kevin Hart, to paint a picture of just how much was going on.

However, one such moment that has been getting the most attention online is when Druski and Cenat began to brawl after the former decided to completely break Cenat’s Elden Ring sword by hitting one of Kai’s arcade gaming machines.

When Cenat, Druski and Hart were playing around with Kai’s memorabilia and prop swords, Druski could be seen at the back of the frame completely demolishing Kai’s official Elden Ring sword.

“What the f**k I told you about the f***ing vending machines bro,” began Cenat. The Twitch streamer then chased after Druski before adding, “Come here and I’m going to beat your ass.”

Later, as comedian Kevin Hart began laughing hysterically, Cenat and Druski were brawling in the back of the frame, the two going to the ground and rolling around as Cenat jokingly roughed him up for breaking the prop.

Online, viewers and other streamers have been reacting to the now viral clip, one X user stated, “This shit had me rolling!!! So f***ing hard.”

Another added, “Lmao way too much. And he broke the damn arcade machine.”

Recently, Cenat went on a huge Elden Ring streaming marathon, completing the game live with his viewers and once again breaking some records in the process.

Safe to say, the Twitch streamer holds the game in high regard and as such, Druski destroying his Elden Ring sword did not go down well in the stream.

For all the latest Twitch news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s dedicated section to the streaming platform here.