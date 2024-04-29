EntertainmentTwitch

Kai Cenat promises Elden Ring stream marathon and won’t end stream till he’s beaten it

Shay Robson
kai-cenat-hospitalized-severe-injuryTwitch: KaiCenat

Twitch star Kai Cenat is planning to not end his broadcast until he completes Elden Ring for his next streaming marathon.

Kai Cenat has recently took on Ghost of Tsushima, a title known for its intensive and hardcore gameplay. However, instead of kicking his feet up and relaxing after completing the game, the Twitch star is putting himself up to a another challenge.

In an April 28 broadcast, Kai revealed that he’ll be loading up FromSoftware’s Elden Ring for his next marathon. The game is notorious for being exceptionally hard and leaving players infuriated, and the streaming star won’t end his broadcast until the game is complete.

“There’s no way after playing Ghost of Tsushima, I’m going to go on a happy path and play bully. So I say you know what, the next marathon will be Elden Ring,” Kai stated.

However, fans were quite baffled, claiming it’ll take the streamer weeks to complete the game in one sitting, with it being difficult enough as it is without any additional tricks or challenges.

Players can expect to spend upto 70 hours completing the game when including various side quests and optional bosses.

Not only that, Elden Ring is considered to be one of the toughest games FromSoftware has made to date, even beating out all Soulsborne titles by the developers.

“Listen to me bro, 70+ hours. It might be 100+ hour stream. I will not log out of Twitch. I will not click stop streaming until I beat Elden Ring,” said Kai. Although, he acknowledges it could take him weeks, or perhaps even a month to get the job done.

