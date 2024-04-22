EntertainmentTwitch

Kevin Hart confirms “big things” planned for Kai Cenat collab

Molly Byrne
Kevin Hart and Kai cenat collabInstagram: kevinhart4real, kaicenat

Kevin Hart revealed that “big things” are coming for him and Kai Cenat as fans have long waited for the two to finally collab.

On April 21, comedian and actor Kevin Hart tweeted a photo of him and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. Attached to the picture was a message from Hart, “Big things coming.”

While Hart and Cenat have never collaborated in film, fans of the two were eager to express their hopes that they will be. “A father and son movie?” asked one fan.

Some viewers even noted that the two look like they are the same height, resulting in one fan speculating that a Kevin Hart biopic is in the works. “Oh lord biopic coming lol Kai better cut them dreads lol,” said the fan.

Though Cenat has worked his way to become one of the most popular streamers, he also acted in his first movie role in the 2023 movie ‘Good Burger 2.’ During which, Cenat worked alongside comedians Pete Davidson, Kel Mitchell, and Kenan Thompson.

Cenat also acted in ‘Global Pursuit,’ a short action comedy where he played the role of a “buddy cop.” The film itself was only 18 minutes long, but showcased Cenat’s innate skill of dialing into his script.

Hart, on the other hand, has worked in film since 2002 when he first starred in the crime comedy ‘Paper Soldiers.’ Though his latest movie ‘Borderlands’ has not been released, Hart’s filmography details a long list of versatile roles that he has played over the years — which could ultimately lead to a biopic, much like fans are hoping for.

Related Topics

Kai Cenat

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then transition into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Entertainment and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Rick Ross imitates kai cenat
Twitch
Rick Ross channels his inner Kai Cenat in viral rant about Drake’s private plane
Molly Byrne
Kai Cenat responds to leaked videos
Twitch
Kai Cenat threatens to sue after woman leaks intimate pictures & videos
Meera Jacka
Kai Cenat and Drake.
Twitch
Kai Cenat goes crazy after Drake mentions him on leaked Kendrick Lamar diss track
Josh Taylor
Kai Cenat Twitch streamer.
Twitch
Kai Cenat blasts claims he “mocked” Jamaican culture after dancing clip goes viral
Josh Taylor
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech