Kevin Hart confirms “big things” planned for Kai Cenat collab

Kevin Hart revealed that “big things” are coming for him and Kai Cenat as fans have long waited for the two to finally collab.

On April 21, comedian and actor Kevin Hart tweeted a photo of him and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. Attached to the picture was a message from Hart, “Big things coming.”

While Hart and Cenat have never collaborated in film, fans of the two were eager to express their hopes that they will be. “A father and son movie?” asked one fan.

Some viewers even noted that the two look like they are the same height, resulting in one fan speculating that a Kevin Hart biopic is in the works. “Oh lord biopic coming lol Kai better cut them dreads lol,” said the fan.

Though Cenat has worked his way to become one of the most popular streamers, he also acted in his first movie role in the 2023 movie ‘Good Burger 2.’ During which, Cenat worked alongside comedians Pete Davidson, Kel Mitchell, and Kenan Thompson.

Cenat also acted in ‘Global Pursuit,’ a short action comedy where he played the role of a “buddy cop.” The film itself was only 18 minutes long, but showcased Cenat’s innate skill of dialing into his script.

Hart, on the other hand, has worked in film since 2002 when he first starred in the crime comedy ‘Paper Soldiers.’ Though his latest movie ‘Borderlands’ has not been released, Hart’s filmography details a long list of versatile roles that he has played over the years — which could ultimately lead to a biopic, much like fans are hoping for.