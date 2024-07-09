Hasan admits he doesn’t IRL stream often due to fans “swarming” him

In an interview with YouTubers Colin and Samir, Twitch star Hasan revealed he stopped doing regular IRL streams due to the overwhelming attention from fans.

Hasan has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years thanks to his Just Chatting streams on Twitch, as well as his podcast Fear&, which he hosts alongside fellow streamers Austin Show, Will Neff and QTCinderella.

However, fans have noticed that he no longer streams IRL as frequently as he used to – something he opened up about during an interview with YouTubers Colin and Samir on July 9, 2024.

The streamer explained that he used to do these kinds of broadcasts regularly, but said that fans approaching him in public prompted him to put them on pause.

“Nowadays, I feel like I can’t really do it because two reasons,” he began. “One, if I do that, I’m getting swarmed no matter what. It doesn’t matter where you go. If I go to Tokyo, I’m getting swarmed. Which is insane, since it’s the exact opposite time zone.”

“It turns into a meet and greet, so it has to be very structured, and it has to be in a closed environment. I still do it.”

(Topic starts at 1:43:03)

Hasan is far from the first streamer to speak out against fans swarming them in public. Throughout 2024, YouTube star IShowSpeed has faced a fair share of issues with fans approaching him while IRL streaming in other countries.

On June 24, he fled from a mob of fans in Amsterdam and got help from local police to help him get away from the chaotic crowd. On July 3, Speed was attacked by a swarm of viewers in Norway and vowed to never return to the country again.

Back in 2023, Kai Cenat was similarly mobbed by fans during an IRL stream in New York City, where he had promised to giveaway PlayStation 5’s to people in the area and was charged with inciting a riot by police.