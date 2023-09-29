Hasan threatens to ban viewer again right after girlfriend begged for him to be unbanned

Hasan gave one of his viewers a second chance by unbanning them from his Twitch chat — but they immediately wound him up and risked another ban before even giving the situation the chance to cool down.

Hasan is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, sometimes engaging in gaming content but more typically known for his political and social commentary, whether it pertains to the wider world or even just his fellow streamers.

He’s also got fairly strict rules for how he engages with his chat, trying not to give people any specific preferential treatment if they donate or subscribe in a bid to try and keep things as fair as possible.

For that reason, he got reasonably frustrated when he unbanned someone in his chat only for them to immediately start spamming again and annoying him.

Hasan bans viewer immediately after unban

Laying into the chatter shortly after their unban, Hasan explained the situation: “I’m going to ban you permanently again. You have to stop spamming dude, please. Stop f**king spamming. Jesus Christ, you’re so f**king annoying.

“We literally unbanned you after your girlfriend begged to get you unbanned and you literally do not stop. If you spam something eight times in the chat, and I don’t respond, I’m not going to respond to you. Stop f**king spamming the same link, dude.”

Hasan then went on to joke that the viewer has a girlfriend and “none of y’all do,” and saying that he might have to rethink link privileges as “some of you abuse it.”

Finally, Hasan asked for the chatter to be not allowed to tag him or send links, hoping that will clean things up a little and prevent spam.

That said, if the chatter does find a way around it, he’s going the fast way for another swift ban.