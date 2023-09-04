IShowSpeed mobbed by fans during IRL stream in Scotland

A massive crowd of IShowSpeed’s fans chased the famous streamer and even jumped on his car during a tense IRL stream in Scotland.

IShowSpeed is one of the net’s most popular broadcasters, boasting 27 million combined followers across his three YouTube channels.

Speed’s popularity has only increased after he received a permanent ban from Twitch in late 2021. He moved to YouTube shortly thereafter, where he now streams regularly to the tune of hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Article continues after ad

Earlier this year, Speed also signed a deal with streaming platform Rumble, where he and fellow streamer Kai Cenat now have their very own show called the ‘Kai ‘N Speed Show.’

Article continues after ad

YouTube: IShowSpeed IShowSpeed is the latest streamer to have a mob of fans surround him during a broadcast.

Fans surround & jump on IShowSpeed’s car during IRL Scotland stream

However, Speed’s fame as an online broadcaster resulted in a fairly tense moment as the streamer made his way to Scotland, which he steamed live for his fans.

During the stream, fans picked up on where Speed was located, resulting in a mob of viewers rushing toward him and the vehicle he was in. The crowd of fans began hitting on the car’s windows — and a few even jumped on top of it as it drove down the street.

Article continues after ad

“Yo, Scotland’s hella f*ckin’ lit man, holy sh*tballs!” Speed exclaimed. “Look at f*ckin’ Scotland!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Of course, Speed couldn’t resist barking at one of his viewers through the window in an attempt to get them to back off.

Article continues after ad

“Careful, they’re on the car,” a passenger in the vehicle can be heard saying.

“They’re on the f*ckin’ car!” Speed repeated. “Oh my god. Holy sh*t.”

This moment rings eerily similar to another incident that happened in early August when Kai Cenat was arrested for inciting a riot after a fan meetup in New York City went sideways.

Article continues after ad

Thousands of people swarmed Union Square, where the streamer was located, and the ordeal even made national news. Kai has since denounced the rioters, saying he was “beyond disappointed in anybody who became disruptive that day.”

Luckily, it doesn’t look like Speed’s situation escalated to that level. The streamer has yet to offer further comment on the ordeal at the time of writing, but has uploaded several other clips from his viral Scotland stream.

Article continues after ad