Riot breaks out in New York City during Kai Cenat giveaway

Kai Cenat announced he’d be doing a giveaway in New York City during an IRL livestream, but the announcement drummed up such a big commotion that a riot broke out in Union Square.

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s biggest streamers. A mix of celebrity cameos on stream, a massive subathon, and huge livestream events like his fourth of July firework war have put him on top of the livestreaming world.

When streaming in front of hundreds and thousands of people, it can be hard to remember what thousands of people gathering in one place actually looks like.

Kai Cenat announced he’d be doing an IRL stream in New York City, prompting fans to come out and support him. However, the number of fans that would show up was far greater than he anticipated.

Kai Cenat giveaway quickly turns into a riot in New York City

Kai severely underestimated how many people would show up to see him. Union Square was entirely flooded with thousands of people trying to meet their favorite streamer.

The livestream was cut short as Kai Cenat tried to wade through the crowd of fans that quickly surrounded him upon walking outside. His security detail began escorting him away from the crowd immediately.

The stream went back up a short time after it was interrupted, only for Kai to be lost in a sea of people. Locals began to take note, and it was quickly covered by news outlets in the area.

Kai Cenat’s fans pushed each other to try and get to him, creating a massive mob all trying to meet the streamer. It’s important to note that Kai simply planned a giveaway and fan meetup, and didn’t make any direct effort to incite a riot or provoke his fans; he simply tweeted that he’d be in New York City.

Since the mob formed, Kai has deleted all prior tweets mentioning the NYC meetup. However, he’s yet to confirm his own safety.

Duke, one of Kai Cenat’s friends and a fellow content creator, was filmed being detained by police officers.

This story is ongoing, and we’ll provide more detail as it comes to light.