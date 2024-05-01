FaZe Clan reboot 2024: List of members laid off so far

After announcing a reboot, 17 members of the FaZe Clan have revealed they’ve been laid off in an attempt to “keep the company alive” while also making the team smaller.

Following the news that FaZe Clan had terminated 110 employees to keep the company alive, fans were shocked to learn that they’d also decided to cut the contracts of several of its most long-serving content creators in an attempt to create a smaller team of just 14 members.

Many of these creators had been part of the organization for several years, some even dating back to the clan’s inception in 2010.

Article continues after ad

Which FaZe Clan members have been laid off?

On April 28, it was announced that six more people had been laid off from the FaZe clan. This comes after 11 members had been laid off since December 2023 following the reboot announcement.

Those no longer a part of the FaZe Clan include the following:

Agony

Blaze

Bloo

Booy

Cizzorz

Dirty

Fakie

H1ghSKy1

JSmooth

Kalei

Kitty

Linkzy

Nate Hill

Nio

Proze

Rain

Sway

Most of the former FaZe members have issued individual statements about having been made to leave, with most of them saying they were grateful for the time they’d had with FaZe and were sad for having to go.

Article continues after ad

FaZe has already started recruiting new members, including Plaqueboy Max, Silky, and Jason Ween, with a fourth person set to be announced in the next few days.