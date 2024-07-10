ExtraEmily left frazzled after crashing bike into NYPD cop car on stream

OTK member Extra Emily crashed her bike into a cop car in New York City during an IRL stream on Twitch, leaving her quite frazzled.

Extra Emily has skyrocketed in popularity over the years, largely thanks to her near-constant IRL Twitch streams where she explores the world.

She’s amassed nearly 400,000 followers on Twitch and joined OTK back in January 2023 alongside fellow streamers Mizkif, Asmongold, Emiru, and more.

Emily was IRL streaming around New York City on July 8, 2024, when she decided to rent a bike to make her way around the area. While attempting to pass another rider in the bike lane, Emily got a bit too close to a parked car and hit the side of it.

That parked car just happened to be a New York Police Department cruiser, leaving her a bit frazzled after the accident. She returned to the vehicle afterwards, asking the officer inside if they needed to swap information.

This isn’t the first accident Extra Emily has had during an IRL stream on Twitch, either. Back in September 2023, she was sitting at a red light talking to her chat on stream when a car rear-ended hers. Just a month later, she was briefly banned from the platform for texting and driving.

She came back 18 hours later to address the ban and explained that she wouldn’t do it again.

“I completely understand why I was banned because I was looking at my phone while driving and from that ban, I have learned from my mistake and I’m going to make sure I grow from it and not look at my phone ever again while streaming,” Emily said.

“So all I have to do is just turn off the phone screen, I don’t have to have a phone in my hand.”

IRL streams can be quite wholesome at times as well, as Twitch streamer Cooksux went viral for saving a kitten while broadcasting back in March 2024.